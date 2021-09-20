How many championships has Big E won in WWE so far?

As of this writing, Big E has won a total of twelve championships in WWE. His most title reigns came in the tag division, where he is a six-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston of The New Day.

Big E signed with WWE in 2009, when he first joined the company thanks to a connection with Jim Ross. He was introduced to Ross by a friend, and the future star was subsequently offered a WWE contract after he had a tryout.

The Powerhouse of Positivity first won gold during his run on NXT, where he defeated Seth Rollins in January 2013 to become the NXT Champion. The former college football player then moved to the main roster, where he became a two-time Intercontinental Champion.

Big E accomplished most of his championship reigns with his fellow New Day brothers, as they won six SmackDown Tag Team Championship. The trio also won the RAW Tag Team Championship twice. Kingston, Wood and Big E cemented themselves as one of the greatest tag teams of all time.

Winning the 2021 Money in the Bank briefcase led the fan-favorite to his most recent championship victory On the September 13th episode of RAW, he cashed in the briefcase on Bobby Lashley to become the WWE Champion. As a result, Big E won his first-ever world champion championship.

The WWE Champion spoke with Complex the day after his victory over The All Mighty Bobby Lashley and shared his mindset about this major moment.

"My head is still spinning," said Big E. "I’m just trying to get my feet on the ground and figure out what the next move is for the next five minutes from now. I think, for me, and we’ll see how things feel, but the biggest thing for me is I always just want it to still be me. I didn’t want to have to change myself to fit into the mold of what I thought a champion should be." (H/t Complex.)

Big E now joins Kofi Kingston as being the second member of The New Day to win a world title in WWE.

Who will Big E first defend his WWE Championship against?

While the dust is still settling after Big E's WWE Championship win, he will be preparing for his first challenger. Among other contenders who want a shot at the gold, Bobby Lashley is likely to seek a rematch following E's Money in the Bank cash-in.

Also Read

Unless another challenger steps up, this clash could take place at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on September 26th.

Who do you want to see Big E face? Sound off in the comments below.

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell addresses the Ric Flair controversy from Dark Side of the Ring here.

Edited by Colin Tessier