How many championships have The OC won in the WWE?

The OC have been the talk of the town since Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson returned to WWE a few weeks ago. The group comprises of AJ Styles, Anderson, and Gallows, and their roots stem from their friendship in Japan as part of The Bullet Club.

The OC, excluding AJ Styles, were released from WWE in 2020 due to budget cuts. However, during their time together in 2019, the group won several accolades in the company, both individual and tag team.

AJ Styles won the United States Championship and held it for 134 days. The Good Brothers, Anderson & Gallows won the RAW Tag Team Championship and the Tag Team World Cup at the 2019 edition of Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows on WWE RAW

One of the biggest achievements of The OC would come when AJ Styles main evented WrestleMania 36 Night One against The Undertaker in a Boneyard match. Anderson and Gallows interfered in the match to try and help Styles win but failed.

The OC will face The Judgment Day at WWE Crown Jewel

For half a year now, The Judgment Day have been running rampant over the WWE roster, especially Edge and Rey Mysterio.

However, AJ Styles outsmarted Finn Balor and his stablemates on the season premiere on Monday Night RAW with the return of Duke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Since then, both teams have been hot on the heels of each other on RAW, with The Judgment Day having all the momentum. The October 17 edition of RAW saw Dominik Mysterio defeat AJ Styles. Meanwhile, Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

Both groups will now face off at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in a six-man tag team match. The bout seems destined to be a clash for the ages as both groups will look to emerge victorious.

However, Rhea Ripley could prove to be a difference maker for the group as she has been over the past few weeks. The Nightmare helped Finn Balor emerge victorious against Edge at Extreme Rules as she took out Beth Phoenix with a con-chair-to, compelling the Rated R Superstar to say, "I Quit."

Who do you think will win when The OC go up against The Judgment Day at Crown Jewel? Let us know in the comments section below.

