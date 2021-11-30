Where do you start with The Undertaker? He is by far WWE's greatest character creation. He has performed over multiple decades and ultimately brought the curtain down on his career at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in 2020 with a fitting retirement ceremony.

Outside the ring, The Undertaker has been married three times. He married his first wife Jodi Lynn in 1989. He married his second wife Sara in 2007, then married his third and current wife, former WWE Divas Champion, Michelle McCool.

So how many children does The Undertaker have?

Overall, The Undertaker has four children - one son and three daughters. His son, Gunner was his first child born in 1993 during his first marriage.

During his marriage with Sara, she gave birth to daughters Chasey in 2002 and Gracey in 2005. His latest and third daughter Kaia Faith was born in 2012 during his current marriage to Michelle.

In an interview, The Undertaker revealed how he and his current wife Michelle McCool met, even though she was terrified of him at first:

"When she got there [to WWE], there were two people she didn’t want to meet, Kane and yours truly. Terrified. Did not want anything to do with me. It was funny because she has this unbelievable work ethic. So she would get to the arenas early and try [to] get around some of our producers. She would pick their brains and try to get them to get in the ring and work with her. It just caught my eye because it was like, 'No, you never cross over that line'. I always told guys you don't date people you work with, it's not going to work. I said it for years and then I broke my own motto," Taker revealed.

He continued:

"But I ended up getting to know her and I was just like, 'Wow, she's really passionate about this'. You could tell that this was what she was wanting to do, it wasn't a stair step to Hollywood or anything else. She was passionate. So finally after a long time of her chasing me around… not true at all. Finally, she realised that I was not Satan. So we ended up dating," The Undertaker said. (h/t Mirror)

Has The Undertaker ever been in a storyline with one of his partners?

peterkidder @peterkidder The Undertaker with his ex wife Sara in 2001 The Undertaker with his ex wife Sara in 2001 https://t.co/JkUR6dryoC

The Undertaker's third wife, Sara, was placed in a storyline during the Attitude Era in WWE. Sara was being stalked by a newcomer from WCW, Diamond Dallas Page. This resulted in a match between the two.

Sara won the match thanks to an assist from The Deadman himself. This is the only time The Undertaker has been paired with one of his partners on WWE television.

