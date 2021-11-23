Vince McMahon is the most powerful man in sports entertainment and continues to trailblaze as WWE's head honcho.

The WWE Chairman, who is now 76 years old, has created an empire that continues to grow and break records. You'd think that Vince would tire from running the company at his age, but there's no stopping the Chairman who has said he would never stand down or rest on his laurels.

Over the years, he certainly has his family to thank for helping him build WWE and also being his rock behind all the madness. That being said, how many children does Vince McMahon have?

Vince McMahon has two children. His son, Shane McMahon was born in January 1970 and his daughter Stephanie McMahon was born in September 1976. Both are well-known characters in WWE but have also had crucial roles behind-the-scenes, with Stephanie currently the Chief Brand Officer.

Earlier this year, Stephanie McMahon spoke with SBJ I Factor about a time when her father claimed she had failed him when leading a team behind-the-scenes:

"One key lesson that my father taught me — I was micromanaging. I was doing what I thought was right, I mean, all the best of intentions, but I really was absolutely micromanaging this particular team. My dad told me that I had failed him and it was a very, very hard, painful lesson, especially because he’s my father, not just my boss, right?

"To think that I had failed him was something I took on so emotionally and it was painful for me and I think for a lot of people, making mistakes and doing things that you wish you didn’t do are painful. But you grow from them if you’re able to, and it is worth it. It’s why I don’t have regrets in life," Stephanie McMahon said. (h/t Inside The Ropes)

Of course, The McMahon Family is one of the most influential families in the world and their legacy will live on for years to come.

Has Vince McMahon fought against his children in the ring?

Vince McMahon has fought against both his children in separate matches.

He first fought his son Shane McMahon in a Street Fight at WrestleMania 17 with Mick Foley as the special guest referee. The match will be remembered for Shane's mother and Vince's wife, Linda, rising from her wheelchair to shock Vince and aid Shane to victory.

Vince McMahon then fought Stephanie McMahon at the No Mercy pay-per-view in 2003 in an I Quit Match. If Stephanie had lost then she would no longer be the General Manager of SmackDown. Stephanie lost the match when Linda McMahon threw in a towel to end Vince's beating down.

