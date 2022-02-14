Since 1982, Vince McMahon has been at the helm of WWE and has racked up 40 years in charge of leading the company. From the inception of WrestleMania to buying his rival WCW in 2001, Vince has ultimately become the godfather of sports entertainment.

Initially, Vince's father, Vincent J. McMahon, denied him the opportunity to become a professional wrestler. Instead, he took to the microphone as an announcer and interviewer during the '70s. During this period, pro-wrestling was not presented on a global scale. Vincent J. McMahon's WWWF (now WWE) operated solely around the Northeast of the United States.

Once Vince McMahon took the reigns, he sought to change the landscape by making WWE a national promotion. He also looked to bring the entertainment world together by having a lot of cross-promotion activities. Ultimately, Vince's changes in the 80's saw the WWE become the global phenomenon that it is today.

Through all of the trials and tribulations that Vince has faced throughout his ownership of WWE, he has always had his wife Linda McMahon by his side. Vince married his childhood sweetheart in 1966 and they ultimately had two children together, Shane McMahon and Stephanie McMahon.

Shane and Stephanie eventually started families of their own which meant Vince became a grandfather, as the McMahon family legacy continues on for more generations to come. So how many grandchildren does Vince McMahon have?

In total, Vince has six grandchildren. Declan James, Kenyon Jesse and Rogan Henry McMahon are the sons of Shane and his wife Marissa. Aurora Rose, Murphy Claire and Vaughn Evelyn Levesque are the daughters of Stephanie and her husband, former WWE Champion Triple H.

One of Vince McMahon's granddaughter's has started in-ring training

In a recent interview, Stephanie McMahon revealed that her eldest daughter, Aurora Rose, is training to become a professional wrestler, following in the footsteps of her parents who became champions within WWE.

She revealed to Alex McCarthy of TalkSport:

"We have three daughters, Triple H and I do, they are 15, 13 and 11. Our oldest said when she was eight years old, 'Momma, I don't want your job. Daddy, I don't want your job. I want Pop's [Vince McMahon] job. So, just like her grandfather, she wants to be the boss, so we'll see what happens with my oldest daughter, who has already started training in the ring." (h/t Bleacher Report)

As it stands, Aurora Rose is still only a teenager born in 2006, so it may be some years off before we see her in a WWE ring. However, she will have all the tools to succeed within the business if she continues to pursue pro-wrestling in years to come.

Do you think we will see Vince McMahon's grandchildren be part of WWE in the future? Let us know in the comments below!

