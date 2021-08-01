How many kids does Bray Wyatt have?

Bray Wyatt made the headlines when WWE announced his release from the company. It was reportedly due to budget cuts, but Wyatt hadn't been active for four months up to that point.

Perhaps it might help him in the long run as he can now spend more time with his children. Wyatt has four children - two from his first wife Samantha and two from ring announcer Jojo (Joseann) Offerman.

He found himself in hot water in 2017 when his then-wife Samantha made "defamatory statements" about him regarding their marriage and personal life. Following this, his relationship with Offerman became more public in 2018 and they announced that they were expecting a child in 2019.

Knash Sixx Rotunda

On May 18th, 2019, their first son Knash was born.

On May 18th, 2019, their first son Knash was born. A year and ten days later, on May 28th, 2020, their daughter Hyrie was born. While Joseann Offerman remains active on Instagram, she has seemingly put her announcing career on hiatus in favor of being a mother.

On May 28th, 2020, their daughter Hyrie was born.

Bray Wyatt, on the other hand, had quite a bit of time away from December 2020 up until his release on July 31st, 2021. He only made appearances at Fastlane, RAW, and WrestleMania 37, with his feud against Randy Orton ending abruptly. There were reportedly plans for him to return, but they were thrown out of the window.

Bray Wyatt's family

Bray Wyatt has three daughters and one son. While Knash Sixx Rotunda is his only son, Cadyn, Kendyl and Hyrie Von Rotunda are his three daughters. It seems as though he can spend time with Cadyn and Kendyl on occasion as well.

As for Jojo Offerman, she holds a close relationship with her mother Alexi, brothers Anthony and David, and her sisters Valerie and Jaelynn. Her father is a retired baseball player named José Offerman who played in the MLB for 20 years.

