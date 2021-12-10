How many matches does Goldberg have left on his WWE contract?

Goldberg has been a force to be reckoned with in pro-wrestling ever since he made his debut for WCW. The former University of Georgia product is still competing today, taking on all-comers as he looks to further establish his legacy in WWE.

He has most recently been involved in a feud with "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley. Goldberg was defeated by Lashley at the SummerSlam pay-per-view in August 2021 with the WWE Championship on the line.

The pair once again collided at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view with Goldberg picking up the win in a No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere match. The WWE Hall of Famer speared Lashley from the stage to claim victory.

The former WCW star is known to have two matches per year on his WWE contract, so how many bouts does he have left on his deal?

Goldberg has just one match left on his current WWE deal. The company utilized one of his 2022 matches for the Crown Jewel event in October 2021. Overall, he competed in three matches throughout 2021.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Ring Rules about the remaining matches left on his WWE contract:

"I still feel as though I can wrestle, I still feel as though I can entertain,” the former WCW franchise player said of his WWE future. “After this match I have one more match on my contract, and that’s it. We’ll see what happens, you never know." Goldberg said (h/t Sportzwiki)

Whether WWE will utilize his final match in the near future remains to be seen. However, with WrestleMania season approaching and the event once again being a two-night spectacular in 2022, his services may be required.

When did Goldberg initially sign with WWE?

Goldberg initially signed with WWE in March 2003, signing a one-year contract. He was immediately placed in a feud with The Rock on the night after WrestleMania 19, and they squared-off at Backlash a few weeks later.

He defeated The Rock within 13 minutes and secured a big win right off the bat. Goldberg would go on to win the World Heavyweight Championship at Unforgiven 2003. He ultimately departed Vince McMahon's promotion a year later when his contract expired, before returning again in 2016 on a part-time basis.

