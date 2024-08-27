How many matches are on the WWE Bash in Berlin match card? All fans need to know

WWE Bash in Berlin will air on August 31
One of the most anticipated international events this year, WWE Bash in Berlin, is almost here. The build towards the premium live event has been strong with some stellar matches planned featuring Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and more.

So far, fans may expect Gunther to headline the show when he goes one-on-one against Randy Orton, considering Europe is the home ground for the World Heavyweight Champion. Another potential main event could be Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship title defense against Kevin Owens.

These are just two of the bouts the company has planned for the upcoming premium live event. Talking about the total number, so far five matches have been confirmed:

  • Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens - Undisputed WWE Championship
  • Gunther (c) vs. Randy Orton - World Heavyweight Championship
  • CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre - Strap Match
  • Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest vs. Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio - Mixed Tag Team match
  • The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn) (c) vs. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair - WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

While these are the only confirmed bouts for WWE Bash in Berlin for now, another match might be added on WWE SmackDown in case the promotion wants to feature six bouts. There is also a chance of adding some stipulations to make things more interesting.

WWE Bash in Berlin could feature several surprises

Triple H is excellent at booking surprises and drama at international premium live events, to say the least. Prime examples are CM Punk's return at Clash at the Castle, and John Cena's appearance at Money in the Bank in Canada. Some more surprises may be in stock for WWE Bash in Berlin.

Considering Drew McIntyre lost his main event match at Clash at the Castle in his hometown, the company could book a shocker by ending Gunther's reign in Germany at the hands of Randy Orton. Fans could also witness Orton's much-awaited heel turn during the bout.

A potential return from Seth Rollins could happen during CM Punk and Drew McIntyre's Strap Match considering his heavy involvement in the ongoing feud. A betrayal from Jade Cargill or Bianca Belair could also happen if they fail to capture the gold in Germany. Tons of possibilities, but all answers will be revealed on August 31 when WWE Bash in Berlin airs live from Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

