Roman Reigns, The Head of the Table, is currently sitting on top of the WWE throne. It doesn't look like he will be knocked off his perch any time soon. He is at the top of his game and continues to "move the needle" at any chance that he gets.

Of course, Roman belongs to a family full of history within the world of professional wrestling. He is a part of the famous Anoa'i family, whose origins in pro-wrestling date back to the 1960's.

So currently, how many members of Roman Reigns family are currently in WWE?

As it stands, five members of Roman Reigns' family are currently with WWE. Jimmy and Jey Uso, plus Jimmy's partner Naomi. Solo Sikoa who now performs on NXT 2.0. Simone Johnson, the daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, is currently in development at the WWE Performance Center.

Speaking with Yahoo Sports, The Uso's discussed their family history within professional wrestling:

"I think the Samoan people have made wrestling. Pro wrestling is right down our alley, we’re just physical people, strong, quick. I feel like we were just made to do this. Being a part of it now and seeing all of the blood that has been laid before me, the whole family tree, it’s very humbling and I’m so proud I am part of this. As I’m a part of the business now and as a man, you see Peter Maivia rocking the traditional Samoan tattoo, known as the Pe’a, right there, my mind is already blown because at that time they probably looked at him like he was crazy." Jey Uso said. (h/t Yahoo Sports)

There's no doubt the legacy of the Anoa'i family will continue for years to come. The family always produces superstars, and we definitely can't wait to see what the next generation have in-store for the WWE Universe.

Has Roman Reigns appeared with his father Sika on WWE television?

Roman Reigns has appeared on television with his father Sika. Sika is one half of the WWE Hall of Fame tag team, The Wild Samoans, along with Afa.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The duo appeared at the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view in 2020 to celebrate Roman's victory over Jey Uso. The match was an I Quit Hell in a Cell match with the Universal Championship on the line. Following the match, Jey finally acknowledged Roman as The Head of the Table.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Will Roman Reigns overcome Big E at Survivor Series? Yes No 9 votes so far