How many movies has Stone Cold Steve Austin been a part of?

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the greatest superstars in the history of WWE. He was the face of the company during the Attitude Era.

However, the neck injury he suffered in 1997 worsened over the years. Austin eventually had to bid farewell to the squared circle in 2003 due to his medical condition.

He then embarked on a journey of acting in movies & TV shows. The former WWF Champion reached considerable success here as well. So, how many movies have Stone Cold Steve Austin starred in thus far?

The first movie Austin was a part of was Beyond The Mat, a documentary released in 1999 featuring the lives of pro-wrestling stars out of the ring. His first motion picture role was in The Longest Yard as guard Dunham.

To date, Austin has starred in 16 movies, including documentaries and a short film based on himself. Moreover, the Hall of Famer has featured in 11 TV series so far.

Steve Austin @steveaustinBSR



kfcradio.com/listen twitter.com/KFCradio/statu… Straight Up Steve Austin August 12 on @USA_Network after Raw. RT @KFCradio : From selling the stunner to being the biggest movie star on the planet "You're welcome, The Rock" is an all time line from @SteveAustinBSR Straight Up Steve Austin August 12 on @USA_Network after Raw. RT @KFCradio: From selling the stunner to being the biggest movie star on the planet "You're welcome, The Rock" is an all time line from @SteveAustinBSR kfcradio.com/listen twitter.com/KFCradio/statu…

Stone Cold Steve Austin is rumored to return to WWE for a match against Kevin Owens

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



Full story for subscribers



patreon.com/posts/62578272 Fightful Select has learned WWE has made an overture to get Stone Cold Steve Austin for a WrestleMania match.Full story for subscribers Fightful Select has learned WWE has made an overture to get Stone Cold Steve Austin for a WrestleMania match.Full story for subscriberspatreon.com/posts/62578272 https://t.co/waII75oUag

For the past few weeks, Kevin Owens has been teasing his hatred for Texas, the state Stone Cold Steve Austin hails from. This came around when rumors about Austin's WWE return were running rampant.

The match between Owens and Austin hasn't yet been confirmed, but Dave Meltzer reported his sources a potential dream match that could take place between the superstars at WrestleMania 38.

WWE @WWE



What's the deal,

#WWERaw "The one good thing about not being on #WrestleMania ... it means I won't have to compete in Dallas, Texas."What's the deal, @FightOwensFight ?! How FICKLE! "The one good thing about not being on #WrestleMania ... it means I won't have to compete in Dallas, Texas."What's the deal, @FightOwensFight?! How FICKLE!#WWERaw https://t.co/zZjlTyQkmz

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer noted:

“They have a lot of tickets left to sell and the impression I have is the match is on. That’s why he [Owens] started doing the promos. I know that backstage at WWE all day, that’s all I kept hearing about. I heard it early in the day and I kept checking around and more people were saying they heard the same thing.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

For those unaware, Steve Austin is one of those rare stars who stayed true to their retirement plans. Though it has been 19 years since his last match, Austin revealed that he's physically in a good position to compete in another match on his Steve Austin Show podcast:

“Physically, would I be able to have one more match? Yes, most definitely, and I could make it to that match without being injured. Although the risks are always there, just because I think all of the surgeries I had, where I had the spinal stenosis, and getting that bone spur taken off my spinal cord.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

One thing to note in the statement above by Austin is that although he's physically fit, he didn't express any feelings of return. It's only a matter of time before we find out whether he'll make his return or not.

A former WWE personality talks about Kevin Owens stealing her phone to get a reaction here

Edited by Abhinav Singh