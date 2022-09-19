How many social media followers does Roman Reigns have?

Roman Reigns is a household name in the professional wrestling industry. In fact, his popularity is so high that even non-wrestling fans are aware of him. His rise to megastardom over the last seven years has been nothing short of sensational.

Since the beginning of his career, Reigns has shown that he is not a big social media person. He is only active on Instagram and Twitter, but uses them only to promote his fights and do character work. Yes, The Tribal Chief is a bit old-fashioned that way.

However, that also means that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has a staggering following on every platform waiting to hear his every word. If you want to know just how many social media followers he has, we have the answer for you right here.

At the time of writing, Roman Reigns has 6.6 million followers on Instagram. He has an additional 4.7 million on Twitter, taking his total tally to over 11 million followers. The Head of the Table is one of the most followed WWE Superstars, which is a testament to his popularity inside and outside wrestling circles.

Roman Reigns is set to battle a social media sensation

WWE recently announced that Roman Reigns will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against YouTube megastar Logan Paul. The fight will take place on November 5 at Crown Jewel, under the lights of the Saudi Arabian sky.

Reigns appeared on Paul's Impaulsive podcast a couple of days ago. The two had a fun and rather wholesome chat, but the latter trash-talked his guest as soon as he left. Mr. Logan proceeded to issue a challenge to The Tribal Chief, something that did not go down well with him.

After a heated back-and-forth on Twitter, WWE made the match official. The two superstars met at a press conference and traded barbs, with Reigns shoving Paul to close things out. The YouTuber may dwarf his rival when it comes to social media presence, but he will be a massive underdog the second he steps into the ring with The Head of the Table.

Who will dethrone Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

