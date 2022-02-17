How many sons does Brock Lesnar have?

Brock Lesnar is one of the most decorated superstars in the pro-wrestling industry. The Beast Incarnate is currently working with WWE. He's a former MMA fighter, having won the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

Lesnar has been dominating WWE for years. Fans are wondering if Brock's sons will also follow in his footsteps and enter the squared circle.

Brock Lesnar has three sons: Luke Lesnar, Turk Lesnar, and Duke Lesnar. Duke & Turk are Sable & Brock's children while Luke is the child of Brock & Nicole McClain.

Lesnar and Nicole were engaged and are parents to Luke and Mya Lynn. They called off their engagement in the mid-2000s and got separated.

After getting separated from McClain, Lesnar married Sable in 2006. Sable is a former WWE Superstar who played a pivotal role during the Attitude Era.

Who is Brock Lesnar's oldest son Luke Lesnar?

Luke Lesnar was born to Brock and his ex-fiancee Nicole McClain, a fitness model cum writer, on April 10, 2002.

Luke was born and raised in Minnesota. He's 19 years old and is Brock’s oldest son. Aside from his parents, the young Lesnar grew up with his twin sister Maya Lynn. Luke plays Ice Hockey and is a three-time Minnesota State Champion.

Who is Turk Lesnar?

Turk was born on June 3, 2009, and is the child of Brock & Sable. He's 12 years old. Turk is Brock & Sable's oldest child. He's currently in primary schooling.

Who is Duke Lesnar?

Duke was born on July 21, 2010, and is 11 years old. He's the youngest among all three sons. He currently attends school in his locality.

