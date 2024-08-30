How many tattoos does Rhea Ripley have?

Aside from being one of the top wrestlers in WWE, Rhea Ripley is also known for her love for tattoos. The former Women's World Champion has a total of 20 tattoos on her body.

She has tattoos on her neck, arm, calf, and legs, the majority of which came after her move to WWE and NXT. She revealed that she had wanted to have tattoos since she was a kid, but it took her years to fulfill that dream.

While speaking about her tattoos on WWE's YouTube channel, The Eradicator revealed the reason behind some of her tattoos. She said that one of her tattoos is related to the date of WWE Evolution, which was her first tattoo after joining the Stamford-based company.

She also got inked with her sister, representing their bond. The Nightmare said she got a tattoo before her match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

Rhea Ripley reveals why she had a tattoo before WrestleMania 39 title match against Charlotte Flair

One of Rhea Ripley's tattoos is a crown. She did it before her title match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023.

Mami revealed that the reason behind her decision was that she was facing The Queen and was confident she would dethrone her at 'Mania.

"I added the crown to it at WrestleMania 39 because I was being cheeky. I was like, ‘I’m gonna get a crown because I’m going to take Charlotte Flair’s crown,’ so now I have a crown, and that’s exactly what I did." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

18 months later, Rhea Ripley wants to reclaim the title she never lost. She had to vacate it in April, one year after winning it, due to a shoulder injury that sidelined her for three months.

Rhea Ripley has her sights set on dethroning Liv Morgan and becoming the new Women's World Champion sometime down the line. The two female stars are set to collide at Bash in Berlin this Saturday in a mixed tag team match that will also feature Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.

