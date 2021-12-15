When we look back at some of the greatest WWE rivalries that defined particular eras, we look back at them with fondness and adulation. From Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Rock to John Cena vs. Randy Orton, these feuds will stand the test of time.

In the modern era, Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar has become this generation's defining rivalry, one that has stretched back as far back as 2015. The pair have main-evented WrestleMania twice, and could potentially add a third time as the top billing at 'Mania to their rivalry in 2022.

So how many times have Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns faced each other in WWE?

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have faced each other one-on-one five times. Their first encounter was at WrestleMania 31 in 2015, before Seth Rollins entered the match cashing-in his Money in the Bank briefcase. The pair then had a trilogy of matches in 2018 at WrestleMania 34, Greatest Royal Rumble and SummerSlam.

Lesnar and Reigns last squared off at the 2021 Crown Jewel event in October, and are set to collide once again at WWE Day 1 on January 1, 2022.

Current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently spoke about the major differences in their renewed rivalry heading into 2022:

"I think the most obvious thing is how the roles have reversed and how the whole dynamic has shifted one-eighty. The direction of where each personality has been, and where it is going, all the way through to the alliance of Paul Heyman - everything has changed with me and Brock. In the past Brock was probably the most prestigious Universal Champion we have had, definitely in terms of title reign - but that pales into comparison against what I have been able to achieve in the last year and a half." Roman Reigns said (h/t Sporting News)

How many times has Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar one-on-one in WWE?

Out of the five one-on-one matches that Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have had, The Tribal Chief has won twice.

His first victory over The Beast Incarnate came at SummerSlam in 2018 when he defeated Brock Lesnar to win the Universal Championship.

His second victory came at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in October 2021 when he retained the Universal Championship.

Who do you think the will be victorious when Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar meet at WWE Day 1? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

