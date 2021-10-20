How many times has Brock Lesnar tapped out in WWE?

Nineteen years after his main roster debut, Brock Lesnar is one of the most relevant names in wrestling.

Brock Lesnar debuted on WWE's main roster in 2002, immediately after WrestleMania 18. He quickly established himself as a top heel and won his first WWE title by defeating The Rock at SummerSlam 2002.

Lesnar left WWE in 2004 and returned eight years later. His second WWE run made him a bigger star than he ever was.

How many WWE Superstars have made Brock Lesnar tap out?

Brock Lesnar will go down as one of the most intimidating stars in WWE history. The Beast Incarnate has put down a long list of WWE greats to become the top star in the company. Lesnar has also lost his fair share of matches. How many times did he tap out, though?

Brock Lesnar has tapped out on four occasions during his WWE stint. Only two WWE Superstars have been able to make him tap out: Kurt Angle and Chris Benoit.

At SummerSlam 2003, Brock Lesnar met Kurt Angle in a WWE title match. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon interfered in the contest to aid Brock in winning the belt, but to no avail. In the end, Angle locked Lesnar in an Ankle Lock and forced him to tap out.

On the September 16, 2003, edition of SmackDown, Brock Lesnar defeated Kurt Angle in a 60-Minute Iron Man Match for the WWE title. At one point, Angle made Lesnar tap out again.

At Survivor Series 2003, Team Angle (Kurt Angle, Chris Benoit, Bradshaw, Hardcore Holly, and John Cena) and Team Lesnar (Brock Lesnar, Big Show, A-Train, Matt Morgan, and Nathan Jones) faced off in a 5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination match. As the match was nearing its end, Chris Benoit made Lesnar tap out to a loud chorus of cheers. Benoit and Cena eventually won the match for their team after Cena pinned Big Show.

Brock Lesnar wasn't happy one bit over tapping out to Benoit at Survivor Series. He defended the WWE title against Benoit on the December 2, 2003, episode of SmackDown. Benoit made Lesnar tap out again during the final moments of the match. Unfortunately for Benoit, the official was down and out. Eventually, Lesnar retained the title via TKO.

Brock Lesnar displayed a whole new level of dominance and brutality during his second WWE stint in 2012. No one managed to make him tap out this time around. Lesnar also broke The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak and squashed WWE legends like John Cena and Randy Orton.

