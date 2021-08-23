How many times has Goldberg lost in WWE?

During Goldberg's WWE career, which started in 2003, he has only lost eleven times. Goldberg didn't appear for WWE between 2004 and 2016, but when he appeared, his wins certainly outweighed his losses.

Goldberg's latest match was a defeat to Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam pay-per-view in 2021. The match was for the WWE Championship, and Goldberg lost due to referee stoppage.

Here is a list of all the matches that Goldberg has lost in WWE, as of this writing, in chronological order from the latest first:

vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2021

vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2021

vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36

vs. The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown 2019

vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33

vs. 29 other superstars in the Royal Rumble match at Royal Rumble 2017

vs. 29 other superstars in the Royal Rumble match at Royal Rumble 2014

vs. Triple H & Kane in a Triple Threat Match for the World Heavyweight Championship at Armageddon 2004

vs. Triple H, Batista & Randy Orton in a Handicap match on Monday Night RAW

vs. Triple H, Kevin Nash, Randy Orton, Chris Jericho & Shawn Michaels in an Elimination Chamber match for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2003

vs. Triple H for the World Heavyweight Championship at a Monday Night RAW house show

How many WWE house shows has Goldberg appeared at?

During Goldberg's career with WWE, he has only appeared at sixteen house shows. These shows were mainly during his first run with the company between 2003 and 2004.

Goldberg's last house show appearance was on December 12th in 2003, where he defeated Kane to retain the World Heavyweight Championship at Madison Square Garden.

Goldberg would also regularly team up with Booker T to face Evolution at the majority of the house shows he appeared at. Of course, Goldberg is a part-time wrestler with WWE, so it is increasingly likely we will never see him perform on a house again.

Pix that my dad took when we were at a WWE house show in 2003... Goldberg was teaming with Booker T so he was gettin ready to do the spinarooni in the first pic lol pic.twitter.com/1vsmy2PAHm — death+ (@_deathplus) May 3, 2021

Following on from his WWE Championship match with Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam, Goldberg confirmed he only has two matches left on his current WWE deal. This was revealed on WWE's The Bump.

It is likely he will appear at the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia, as Goldberg has mostly featured at those special events in the last few years.

