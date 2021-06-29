How many times has R-Truth won the WWE 24/7 Championship?

R-Truth has become synonymous with the 24/7 Championship in WWE. Ever since the 24/7 title was first introduced, R-Truth's interest in it was evident.

The superstar currently has the highest number of reigns with the title by far. R-Truth has won the 24/7 Championship a total of 52 times, as recognized by WWE.

Who has the most number of 24/7 Championship wins after R-Truth in WWE?

The next highest number of 24/7 Championship reigns after R-Truth belongs to 10-time champion Akira Tozawa.

In reality, R-Truth has won the 24/7 Championship a total of 53 times, but WWE recognizes only 52. The actual 52nd win for R-Truth came on April 19. In a YouTube video on WWE's channel, Tozawa won the title from R-Truth. The Old Spice rep then won it from Tozawa, before R-Truth pinned him to get the title back.

Those title changes are not officially acknowledged by WWE, as a result of which, both R-Truth and Akira Tozawa's total number of title reigns is shown at 52 and 10 respectively, instead of 53 and 11.

What happened during this week's episode of WWE RAW?

During the Battle Royal to determine a replacement for Randy Orton in the "Last Chance" Money in the Bank 2021 qualifier on RAW, the 24/7 Championship came into play.

I slipped and R-Truth cheated. #WWERaw — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) June 29, 2021

Drew Gulak pinned Akira Tozawa outside the ring, but he could not celebrate long. R-Truth took him out and pinned him for his officially recognized 52nd reign with the 24/7 title.

As if that wasn't enough chaos, Tozawa hit R-Truth with a splash to pin him for the title next.

Akira Tozawa then ran for it, but R-Truth gave chase. Backstage, the latter came face-to-face with Jaxson Ryker, who was hitting himself with a leather strap. Truth asked for the strap to lasso Tozawa with, but Ryker was not too responsive.

R-Truth's antics on WWE RAW with the 24/7 title have helped to keep it relevant. Tozawa and Truth have a lot of chemistry too, and the two could continue embarking on future 24/7 Championship reigns for some time in WWE.

