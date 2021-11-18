When you think of WrestleMania, there is one WWE Superstar that always comes to mind: The Undertaker. The WWE Universe traveled from all around the globe to come and witness the legendary Deadman make his presence felt on The Show of Shows.

The Undertaker's win record at WrestleMania almost became somewhat bigger than the event itself. The Undertaker's match was always key on the show and had everybody hooked to see if his streak would continue, or if that particular year was to be his last hurrah.

So how many times has The Undertaker main evented WrestleMania?

Overall, The Undertaker has main evented five WrestleMania's. His first was vs. Sycho Sid at WrestleMania 13, followed by matches against Edge, Shawn Michaels, and Roman Reigns. His final WrestleMania main event came on Night One of WrestleMania 36 where he faced AJ Styles in the first-ever Boneyard Match.

In a recent interview, The Undertaker discussed his WrestleMania streak, which was ended by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30. The Phenom suggested that Roman Reigns should have been the man to end it:

"I don't know that Brock needed that win. Brock was a bona fide superstar at that point. So, I don’t know that he needed it. Roman [Reigns defeating Undertaker at WM33] definitely, that was the right call. I just wish he may have been first. I wish I could have reversed them, you know what I'm saying? If Roman would have been able to do it, I think it would have increased the value," The Undertaker said. (h/t Republic World)

Irrespective of what should have happened, WrestleMania match cards will never be the same without The Undertaker's name on them. Sorry Shawn, but The Undertaker will always be "Mr. WrestleMania."

Did The Undertaker win his last-ever WrestleMania main event match?

The Undertaker did win his final WrestleMania main event against AJ Styles. The match took place as a cinematic match, on a boneyard, which has since become one of the best cinematic matches of all time.

Despite interference from Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, The Phenom, appearing with his old American Badass gimmick, picked up the victory, burying AJ Styles alive in the process.

