Triple H is one of the most influential and biggest names in professional wrestling of the last few decades. A huge star during the Attitude Era, The Game will no doubt find himself as a solo entrant into the WWE Hall of Fame at some point in the future.

From WrestleMania main events to multiple championship reigns, Triple H has done it all and faced the best WWE has to offer. The Cerebral Assassin may no longer wrestle as often anymore, but he has helped shape future generations, with his work in NXT.

Whether you love him or you hate him, Triple H will go done as one of the greatest performers of all-time. So how many times has Triple H held a world title?

Triple H won fourteen world championships throughout his career. He has won the World Heavyweight Championship on five occasions, and the WWE Championship nine times.

Ses Stevenson @SesStevenson Paul Michael Levesque (Triple H)

14X World champion

5X Intercontinental Champion

3X World tag team champion

2X European Champion

2X time Royal Rumble winner

1X King of the Ring

7th Triple Crown Champion

In an interview earlier this year, Triple H spoke about how he wants his legendary in-ring career to end in WWE:

"What I would love to do is, at some point, wrestle at the Garden. A couple of weeks later, wrestle in Chicago. Wrestle at Staples one more time. Go to Japan and wrestle there. Go to the O2 in the UK and the Hydro in Glasgow. Make one more trip to those places that stuck out in my career and do that. Because to me, Mania and all those things were so cool and so epic, but on the road, the camaraderie, the different arenas and locations, the fans – to go into them and having those moments where you go to those places. And it’s not even as much about the wrestling so much one more time. It’s about getting in the ring and tip the cap and saying thank you. That to me I think would be bigger. If you did that and then capped it off with WrestleMania, that would be pretty cool too," Triple H said. (h/t Wrestling Headlines)

When was Triple H's last run as a world champion in WWE?

Triple H's last run as a world champion in WWE came in 2016, where he won the WWE Championship. The Game won the Royal Rumble match in January that year to capture the vacant championship.

The King of Kings ultimately went on to WrestleMania 32 to face Roman Reigns, where he was defeated, ending his 70-day reign as champion.

Whether his dream retirement run comes to fruition or not, Triple H will certainly go down as one of the greatest to ever do it.

