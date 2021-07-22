How many title reigns did CM Punk have in WWE?

CM Punk is in the headlines once again as rumors circulated that he is about to make an in-ring return. Possibly heading to AEW, Punk is expected to succeed immediately and make a mark when he returns to the wrestling world.

Punk's destination has not been confirmed yet, but if he heads to AEW, he will be doing so with more than enough experience under his belt. When he was in WWE, CM Punk won multiple titles.

Over his WWE career, CM Punk has won eight total titles.

Which WWE titles did CM Punk win?

CM Punk may not have stayed in WWE for too long, but in his run with the company, he made a mark, winning eight titles.

CM Punk made his main roster debut in WWE as part of ECW in 2006. After a year on the roster and multiple challenges, he finally won his first title in WWE, defeating John Morrison in a last chance title match to win the ECW Championship on September 4, 2007.

His next title would be a big one as he won the Money in the Bank briefcase and cashed in on Edge to win the World Heavyweight title. After he lost his title, he teamed up with Kofi Kingston defeating Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase to win the World Tag Team Championships. Punk went on to win his fourth title by defeating William Regal in a No DQ Match for the Intercontinental title.

Punk consecutively won the Briefcase, the following year and cashed it on Jeff Hardy to become the World Heavyweight Champion. Punk lost the title but won it back by defeating Hardy in a TLC match.

Punk's next title win remains his most highly acclaimed one, becoming the WWE Champion by defeating John Cena at Money in the Bank following his pipe bomb. He would lose the WWE Championship to Alberto Del Rio after the latter cashed in on him, but he won it back months later.

On this day in wrestling history July 17, CM Punk defeated John Cena to become the new WWE Champion in the main event of Money in the Bank 2011. pic.twitter.com/kjVRTuouH4 — Nicholas Francoletti (@NFrancoletti) July 17, 2021

CM Punk eventually lost the title at The Royal Rumble after a 434-day reign. The Rock defeated him to win it.

This would be his last title reign in WWE, as, after various feuds, Punk left and retired from wrestling.

If Punk returns to wrestle again, he will have a lot of expectations to live up to.

Edited by Vedant Jain