How many titles has Braun Strowman won in WWE?

Braun Strowman took victory at WWE Crown Jewel against Omos in an intense match. It was his first premium live event win since his return to the company in September. With the victory against a strong competitor, he has re-established himself as a major threat on the main roster.

Strowman needs no introduction to fans who have watched the product for a while. Since his debut in 2015, he has been one of the most dominant superstars the company has ever seen. From lifting ambulances to destroying whole sets, The Monster Among Men has been a terrifying presence. In addition to that, he has won multiple championships during his run.

If you forgot how many titles Braun Strowman has on his resume, allow us to refresh your memory.

Braun Strowman has won four titles in WWE. This includes the WWE Universal Championship (once), the Intercontinental Championship (once), and the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship (twice - one with Nicholas and one with Seth Rollins).

Strowman also has other accolades to his name. He has won the Money in the Bank contract in 2019, the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2018, and the Greatest Royal Rumble match. The former Wyatt Family member will be looking to win more gold in the weeks and months to come.

Braun Strowman's match at WWE Crown Jewel

Braun Strowman took on Omos in a Goliath versus Goliath match at WWE Crown Jewel. It was a clash that could have gone either way, and at the end, it was the former who took the victory.

The match began with a shouting contest before physicality ensued. Strowman and Omos landed some moves before the latter hit his opponent with a body slam and then a one-hand slam. The Nigerian Giant kept up the pressure until The Monster Among Men landed some punches and then clotheslined him out of the ring.

Omos attacked Strowman outside the ring and put him back inside it. He tried to chokeslam him and finish things off, but the former Universal Champion powered out of his grip. MVP's client tried to salvage things by going for a corner splash, but he missed. This gave the opening to Strowman to hit a quick powerslam for the pin and the win. It was a hard-fought victory and one he will relish for a while.

