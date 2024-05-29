How many views did Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio's kiss get on social media? Exploring the staggering numbers

Liv Morgan's actions on WWE RAW have become the talk of town! Fans expected her to make headlines when she successfully defended the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch, but she went even further! The superstar made headlines for a kiss as well!

After WWE RAW's main event was over, Liv Morgan planted a kiss on Dominik Mysterio. Despite 'Dirty Dom' not seeming too happy about the action, the WWE Universe apparently wanted to see it again.

It so happens that Morgan and Mysterio's kiss has been viewed over 40,000,000 times (40 million) across WWE's various social media platforms. As of writing this, it has been viewed 987,000 times on YouTube already. WWE's PG era is really not PG anymore! Even YouTube commented on the video!

A video shows Dominik Mysterio wiping off his lips while Michael Cole was confronting him on the ramp. As of now, it's unknown if Dom truly disliked Morgan's actions or if the duo are putting up a show for the world and are secretly an alliance.

Liv Morgan has a message after becoming the Women's World Champion

Morgan defeated Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring to become the new Women's World Champion. Following that, she was interviewed by Title Sports Network and was asked how long she wanted to hold the title and she had her answer ready.

"The longest reigning women's champion in WWE's history. You're going to have to near kill me to get this [Title] out of my hands. This is going nowhere. This is the very best moment of my entire career, because, you know what? I came into this company and no one expected a single thing from me. I beat all the odds and I proved everyone wrong. Now, I sit at the top of the division as the best women's superstar that we have here because I have this."

Currently, Rhea Ripley is out due to an injury and Becky Lynch has taken a hiatus with her contract set to expire. Hence, Liv Morgan's next challenger is yet to reveal herself.

