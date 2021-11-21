Fans were shocked when WWE released numerous top talents in 2020 due to budget cuts. The released wrestlers included major stars like Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and EC3.

The list of 2021 releases included even more shocking names like Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. While the total count of WWE wrestlers released in 2021 is above 70, fans wonder how many stars were released in November alone.

How many wrestlers have been released by WWE in November 2021?

The answer is 26, as of November 20th. Wrestlers released in the 11th month include major names like John Morrison, Keith Lee and Karrion Kross.

On the good side, WWE has made sure that they rehire some of the wrestlers they have released. Samoa Joe and Zelina Vega are two of the stars WWE rehired after being let go. Hopefully, WWE will rehire some of the other stars they released in 2021.

What are the names of WWE wrestlers released in 2021?

RJ....♡ @RJ2OO



AEW this is a Big Fish don't miss it



#JohnMorrison #wwereleases

#aew #AEWDynamite HE DESERVES A BETTER PLACE THAN "WWE"AEW this is a Big Fish don't miss it HE DESERVES A BETTER PLACE THAN "WWE"AEW this is a Big Fish don't miss it #JohnMorrison #wwereleases #aew #AEWDynamite https://t.co/mhWQUDjnl9

As noted earlier, more than 70 wrestlers have been cut loose by WWE in 2021. Although we don't expect any more releases in 2021, WWE might shock us by releasing even more talent.

Fans and observers are already bewildered by what the promotion is doing or what direction they are truly headed in. Even longtime members of the WWE Universe have begun to worry if their favorite wrestler may be the next one to receive his or her pink slip.

Here is the list of all wrestlers released in 2021 so far:

Keith Lee Karrion Kross John Morrison Nia Jax Ember Moon Drake Maverick Eva Marie Mia Yim Isaiah Swerve Scott Ashante Adonis Top Dolla B-Fab Lince Dorado Gran Metalik Jeet Rama Scarlett Bordeaux Tegan Nox Jaxson Ryker Shane Thorne Harry Smith Katrina Cortez Trey Baxter Zayda Ramier Jessi Kamea Oney Lorcan Franky Monet

While some names don't come as a surprise, stars like Keith Lee, John Morrison, and Nia Jax were some of the company's major names. Morrison and Jax have achieved significant success on the main roster while Keith Lee was one of the biggest stars in NXT.

It is sad to see so many talented individuals getting released from their contracts. We at Sportskeeda wish them a good look for their future goals.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you think? Will WWE release more stars in 2021? Sound off in the comments section!

Find out why Mick Foley said 'shame on you' to a former WWE writer here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman