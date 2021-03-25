WWE History: How did Mick Foley lose his ear?

Mick Foley is a hardcore wrestling legend. Fans remember him to this day as a fearless performer. He has been a part of several life-threatening stunts in his WWE career. It is crazy to think that Mick went through all this pain just for the sake of people's entertainment.

During his storied WWE career, Mick Foley performed many scary spots that affected his body for the worse. For instance, Foley is still not fully recovered from the injuries he suffered after his iconic fall from the Hell in a Cell in 1998.

Foley also got his right ear ripped off in the early stages of his wrestling career.

How did Mick Foley lose his ear?

Mick Foley in his Mankind persona

In 1994, Mick was part of a WCW European tour. At the time, he was wrestling under the Cactus Jack persona. During a live show in Germany, Jack collided with Big Van Vader. This match is infamous for a very nasty accident.

During the bout, Jack tried to use a move called Hangman. The move involves a Superstar getting his head between the ring ropes before striking back at his opponent. Unfortunately, the move wasn't executed properly and led to a horrible accident. Foley's head got stuck between the tight ropes. In the struggle to free himself, Mick's ear got ripped.

Mick Foley recalls getting his ear ripped off by Vader: WWE Network https://t.co/cQ0RVCHg3w via @YouTube @SeanRossSapp — kingjuni (@sundo23) June 21, 2018

Before things could get even worse, the referee helped Mick get out of the ring ropes. However, the Hardcore Legend showed his unmatchable courage once again and carried on with the match. While trading punches with Vader, Mick's ear tore completely and fell down to the ground. The referee picked it up and put it in his pocket.

That awkward moment when the audio guy discovers I have no ear. That's hardcore! #Axxess time on #WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/5LfzogpNNO — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 4, 2014

It was undoubtedly one of the most horrifying wrestling accidents of all time.

Where is Mick Foley these days?

Mick Foley retired from WWE in 2012. In 2013, Foley got his well-deserved induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. He enjoyed a short run as the WWE RAW General manager in 2016-17. He also introduced the WWE 24/7 Championship in 2019, which has produced many entertaining segments in the years since.