There's no denying that AJ Styles is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of the modern era.

There was a time when fans thought the chance of seeing AJ in WWE had passed. However, in January 2016, that all changed when The Phenomenal One signed with WWE.

Styles spent the majority of his career in IMPACT Wrestling before joining WWE. There was a point when AJ thought he'd get to sign with WWE. He felt the company didn't need him:

"I never really asked myself that question [when asked if he ever wondered why WWE never called him]. I just assumed they didn’t need me, they had so much talent there, maybe they don’t need an AJ Styles. They had Daniel Bryan at the time, so why would they need AJ Styles? And I was OK with that." (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

Six years after his signing, AJ has racked up a host of accolades. He's a three-time United States Champion, one-time RAW Tag Team Champion with Omos, one-time Intercontinental Champion, and two-time WWE Champion.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



- @FightfulSelect AJ Styles has re-signed a “big money deal” with WWE. AJ Styles has re-signed a “big money deal” with WWE.- @FightfulSelect https://t.co/GxgBQDW3ML

Most importantly, AJ found a home. It was recently reported by Fightful and Wrestling Observer that Styles signed a brand new contract with WWE. His deal was due to expire this spring or summer, but fresh terms have been agreed upon.

How much is AJ Styles' new WWE contract worth?

According to the report, the deal is worth "well over $3 million a year," with Styles having additional bus travel accommodations paid for. AJ last signed in 2019, but this deal has now been put in place to extend his stay with the company.

When did AJ Styles debut with WWE?

Long before AJ rocked the Royal Rumble Match in 2016, he'd already tasted what it's like to step inside a WWE ring.

In 2001, Styles debuted on an episode of Jakked in a match against Rick Michaels. AJ won the match. He returned in 2002 for two matches, one against The Hurricane on Jakked and a dark match against Rico Constantino, losing both.

The Phenomenal One revealed on the Stone Cold Podcast via the WWE Network that, at the time, the company wasn't the place for him. He ended up forging his path on the independent scene before finding a home with TNA, now known as IMPACT Wrestling.

Let us know your thoughts on AJ Styles re-signing with WWE in the comments section below!

A WWE Hall of Famer would love to manage Bobby Lashley. More details here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Are you happy to see AJ Styles re-sign with WWE? Yes No 21 votes so far