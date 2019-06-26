How much does Vince McMahon make in a year?

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW OFFICIAL Feature 205 // 26 Jun 2019, 16:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The McMahon family

The WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is one of the most famous figures in the world of both professional wrestling and pop culture. The man who pioneered wrestling as we know it today and one of the chief owners of WWE, Vince McMahon is an extremely controversial figure.

He has drawn in a lot of criticism throughout his time in charge of the company. However, one thing that he has also achieved is in making WWE the largest professional wrestling company in the world by far. Whether he is in the right or in the wrong, discussion in professional wrestling and WWE revolves around the decisions taken by Vince McMahon.

Being the successful wrestling promoter that he is, one of the questions that get asked the most often by fans, is how much does Vince McMahon make?

This question is one that can be easily answered.

How much is Vince McMahon worth?

Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon's net worth $2.8 Billion according to the latest estimate by Forbes.

This is a huge jump from his previous net worth of $1.3 Billion only a year back. His deals with Fox and Saudi Arabian events are largely to account for his financial condition at the moment.

Although WWE's bi-annual trips to Saudi Arabia for pay-per-view level events has been criticised due to the controversy surrounding Saudi Arabia in general, the trips have proven to be extremely profitable for the company with the Superstars and WWE in general, being paid handsomely for their appearance.

How much does Vince McMahon make in a year?

Vince McMahon makes $1.4 Million a year, a tidy sum that he brings in each year including 2019. On top of that, Vince McMahon made a bonus amount of $5,658,238 Million in 2018.

Advertisement

How much is Linda McMahon worth?

Linda McMahon

The wife of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's net worth is nothing turn the nose up at. Linda McMahon's net worth is approximately $1.35 Billion.

She is the former President and CEO of WWE and is a member of the Republican Party. Linda McMahon held public office in Donald Trump's government as the Administrator of Small Business Administration.

Triple H Net Worth

Triple H

Triple H's net worth is around $40 Million. Throughout his career as an in-ring performer and a later WWE executive, Triple H has been successful in amassing quite the fortune.

He married Stephanie McMahon, the daughter of the WWE Chairnman Vince McMahon. Currently, he is also WWE's Executive Vice President of Talent and Live Events, a post in which he has worked to develop the talent roster of the company.

In the development territory of WWE, NXT, Triple H made huge progress by making it into a global brand. Over time, the brand has often been praised for putting on shows which were better than the events put on by the main roster. Seen as the heir-apparent alongside his wife Stephanie McMahon in WWE, Triple H might be the one taking over the functioning of the company once his father-in-law steps down.

How much does Triple H make in a year?

Triple H makes a base salary of $710,000 a year for his corporate duties. Other than that, for his in-ring role and the bonus check, he received an amount of $5,031,459 in 2018.

Stephanie McMahon Net Worth

Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon has a net worth of $79 Million. She is the current Chief Brand Officer in WWE. Married to Paul Levesque, better known as Triple H, she has been extremely involved in developing the brand of WWE over the years.

She makes a net salary of around $2.81 Million as her base salary.

Stephanie McMahon has been involved in the creative direction of the company, as well as serving an in-ring role on rare occasions. The last time she took part in a match was at WrestleMania 34, where she teamed with Triple H to face Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle.

Shane McMahon Net Worth

Shane McMahon

Shane McMahon is the only member of the McMahon family not actively involved in the creative part of the company, and as such only has an in-ring role. Shane McMahon's net worth is $35 Million.

He makes a salary for his in-ring performances of $955,175 in 2018.

He is the most active of all the McMahons at the moment when it comes to an on-screen role, in a feud with the Undertaker and Roman Reigns.

WWE Net Worth

WWE

WWE is the largest wrestling promotion in the world and it shows. As of 24th June, WWE is valued at $5.71 Billion.