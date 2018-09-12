5 Ways Hell In A Cell May Be Overwhelming For Fans

Danny Fournier FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 968 // 12 Sep 2018, 10:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Is the WWE overwhelming their fans with too many elements in the Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman Hell In A Cell match this Sunday? Let's break down each element tied to this matchup.

#5 Hell In A Cell

The obvious element is the fact that the match will be in the Hell In A Cell enclosure. It's the name of the event and there are two other Hell In A Cell matches that night, so adding additional elements to this match does make sense simply to help make it different from the other Hell In A Cell matches occurring that night.

This also isn't Roman Reigns first match in the Hell In A Cell environment. He won both of his previous matches in the enclosure, so adding more elements on top of the Cell will, in theory, make it more challenging for the Hell In A Cell veteran.

