How much were Kofi Kingston's sneakers worth? Fans left divided following RAW match

During the latest edition of WWE RAW, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods teamed up with Jey Uso to face Imperium in the opening match of the show. This match was very exciting, and both teams looked even at several points in the contest. Hence, it was difficult to predict a winner.

However, towards the end, The New Day and Jey Uso were able to register a win. While the match had several good moments that were worthy of discussion, fans on social media were left discussing something that was not related or important.

During the match, Kofi Kingston was wrestling while wearing the Jordan 1 Travis Scott Mocha sneakers. The average aftermarket value of this sneaker is $1500. Since this detail became public knowledge, fans on social media were left divided. While some experienced their shock, others were unbothered.

However, Kingston and his sneakers managed to make quite the mark on social media overall. With this victory against Imperium, Kingston and Woods are in a good position on RAW. If they can notch a few more wins, they could be in contention for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at some point.

Kofi Kingston earned the respect of a WWE champion

Over the course of his career, Kofi Kingston has faced some massive names in WWE. Similarly, on January 29, 2024, Kingston faced Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship on Monday Night RAW. Despite putting up a spirited performance, Kingston could not defeat the Austrian star.

However, The New Day member did not go home empty-handed. If anything, he earned the respect of The Ring General. Taking to Instagram, Gunther praised Kingston for putting up a brilliant challenge. However, he also added that he will always be the reigning Intercontinental Champion.

"Listen to this. Kofi fought hard. Kofi fought with courage. The only issue is nobody is perfect, but I'm d**n close. I will forever be the greatest and the longest reigning Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion of all time," Gunther said.



It is good to see Kofi being acknowledged for the work he has been doing. Throughout his career, he has been a massive entertainer, and it will be interesting to see what he accomplishes in the near future.

What do you think about Kofi Kingston's career in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

