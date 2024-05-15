How much did the Las Vegas Convention pay WWE to host WrestleMania 41 next year? Know the staggering details 

Despite the Premium Live Event being months away, fans' anticipation for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada, is already palpable. A major report from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) has stirred excitement even further.

According to an article on 8 News Now, the LVCVA authority had approved a whopping $5 million sponsorship for the event, aiming to significantly boost traffic to the city during what is typically a slower period.

Not only this, but Lisa Motley, the Vice President of Sports and Special Events for the LVCVA, confirmed that WWE's tradition of hosting multiple televised shows alongside WrestleMania will continue next year. During that time, RAW will be broadcast live from Netflix, while SmackDown will air on the cable channel USA Network.

In addition, Motley revealed ambitious expectations for WrestleMania 41, anticipating a crowd of over 180,000 attendees. This surge in attendance is projected to generate approximately 144,000 incremental room nights in the city.

With such grand plans in motion, WrestleMania 41 appears to be another promising show from the Triple H-led promotion.

What matches can fans expect for WrestleMania 41?

WrestleMania 41 may still be months away, but fans are already speculating about potential matchups at the event. One highly anticipated showdown is between Cody Rhodes and The Rock. Not only are the fans assuming this clash will take place next year, but reports also suggest the same.

The reports even stated that this dream clash could be a Champion vs. Champion match, with The Rock putting his People's Championship on the line against The American Nightmare.

Another matchup could be between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. The unfinished business between the former Shield brothers is evident from WrestleMania XL, where Rollins tries to cost Reigns his Undisputed Title. Many fans believe a showdown between them is a realistic possibility for next year's WrestleMania, especially if Cody and The Rock are unavailable.

Additionally, speculation is rife that Gunther could be involved in a world title feud. Potential opponents for him could include CM Punk or Drew McIntyre, who may hold the World Heavyweight Championship at that time.

As the months progress, it will be fascinating to see how the WrestleMania Vegas match card takes shape and which feuds come to fruition.

