How much did NJPW pay Mercedes Mone fka Sasha Banks for WrestleKingdom 17?

Sasha Banks - who is now going by the name Mercedes Moné - made her New Japan Pro Wrestling debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 this morning. The former WWE Superstar confronted then attacked current IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI following the latter's tag team bout.

Banks then challenged the champion to a title match at NJPW's next major show - February's Battle of the Valley, being held in San Jose, CA.

Along with her new name, Mercedes also debuted a new look - check out her wild new hairstyle in the picture above.

How much is NJPW paying Sasha Banks?

Banks, along with her former WWE Women's Tag Team Championship partner Naomi, haven't been seen in a wrestling ring since May of last year. The duo walked out of a WWE Raw taping that month over a creative disagreement.

Since then, following a major shakeup in the company's management, it was hoped that the former Raw Women's champion could return. According to reports, the two sides had met for talks but couldn't come to terms with regard to money.

Which begs the question, how much cash did NJPW offer former Sasha Banks to appear at Wrestle Kingdom?

Dave Meltzer also spoke on Wrestling Observer Radio regarding this very subject, quoting a story by Voice of Wrestling.

Voices of Wrestling said that it was a per-appearance deal at the highest price that Bushiroad has ever paid anyone, and they said it was more than Chris Jericho.

Meltzer would go on to mention that Jericho was paid $100,000 per appearance with the Japanese promotion. Based on that, Sasha Banks would have been paid at least that much. (H/T to WrestleTalk)

Banks' wrestling future beyond February's show in California is uncertain. Her recent post of "thank you" Tweets - including one to WWE itself - seems to indicate that her time with the company is indeed over. With her career in Hollywood also taking off, wrestling may not even be on the cards for her much longer, at that.

Hopefully, we'll have more details in the coming months.

