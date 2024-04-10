How much did The Rock earn after WrestleMania 40? Exploring the jaw-dropping amount

WrestleMania 40 ended in disappointment for The Rock. Despite his scheming and promises to make Cody Rhodes "bleed," The American Nightmare finished his story. That being said, The Final Boss won't be too disappointed with the weekend's outcome. After all, he is a member of the TKO board of directors, and considering this is now being dubbed "the greatest WrestleMania of all time," he managed to rake in quite a bit of cash. But how much exactly did he earn from the 40th edition of The Showcase of the Immortals?

Well, according to Brandon Thurston, The Rock received 96,558 TKO shares last Sunday. The transfer of these shares kicked in after the "completion of certain services described" on The Brahma Bulls' end. One can only assume that this has to do with his participation and key role in WrestleMania 40. If that is the case, considering the value of the shares he received, Rock earned a whopping $9.41 million thanks to his performance at WrestleMania alone.

Expand Tweet

All the bumps, stomps, and chokeslams he took were surely worth it. However, it could be a while before we see The Rock back in a WWE ring. As he mentioned on RAW, he will be taking a bit of a break from pro wrestling. Nevertheless, Dwayne Johnson will surely be waiting on the sidelines for the right moment, because, as The Final Boss mentioned, his story with Cody Rhodes has just started.

At the end of the day, WrestleMania 40 was a huge success. The Triple H era is off to a bang, and things are looking good for WWE going forward. The WWE Universe is excited for what is to come, and surely many of them are already counting down the days to WrestleMania 41 next year.

The Rock has his eyes on Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Last weekend marked the end of the tyrannical reign of The Bloodline. Cody Rhodes' victory over Roman Reigns brought a new sheriff to town, and a new era kicked off with him. However, 24 hours after finishing his story, The American Nightmare found himself with a challenger for his title. None other than The Final Boss himself, The Rock.

Although he is leaving for a while, The Great One knows what he will be doing upon his return. Sharing a moment with The American Nightmare to kick off RAW, Rock asked if he could hold the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship just for a moment. Upon receiving the belt, he exclaimed that it felt right on his shoulders, clearly suggesting that he wanted the championship.

Expand Tweet

Whether this was his plan even before WrestleMania 40, we may never know. However, one thing is for sure: Cody Rhodes has a target on his back, and The Brahma Bull will be ready to lock horns once he returns.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Will The Rock return and take the title away from Cody Rhodes? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion