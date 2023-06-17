How much weight has WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss gained during pregnancy?

Former Champion Alexa Bliss has been absent from the WWE due to her pregnancy. On May 30th, Bliss announced she was expecting a child with her husband Ryan Cabrera. With her child set to arrive in December 2023, Bliss has taken a break from wrestling.

However, considering the impact she has had on the business, fans often miss Alexa Bliss. Many in the WWE Universe often wish to seek updates about Bliss. In a recent Twitter post, the 31-year-old shared an update with her fans. She wrote about gaining 10 pounds since her pregnancy. Bliss wrote:

"Y’all … pregnancy weight gain is no joke. Feeling good one day then BAM the scale adds 10lbs"

Check out Alexa Bliss' tweet below:

Following her update, Bliss was poured with a lot of love and affection by her fans in the comment section. Along with love, she also received tips from mothers who experienced pregnancy before. Overall, the respect Bliss has gained over the years could be seen in the comment section of her Twitter post.

Alexa Bliss was congratulated by her former stablemate

Over the years, Bliss has paid her dues inside the ring. This is one of the reasons why she remains highly respected in the business. From being on NXT to dominating on the main roster, Bliss has been through it all. Not only did she win championships, but she also won the hearts of the WWE Universe.

In the process, the 31-year-old has also created memories and built strong friendships. This could be seen when Bliss' former NXT stablemate Westin Blake, took to Twitter to congratulate Bliss on her pregnancy. Blake wrote:

"@AlexaBliss_WWE Congratulations *three red heart emojis*"

Alexa Bliss was last seen feuding with Bianca Belair

Before Alexa Bliss could take a break due to pregnancy, the 31-year-old was involved in an intense storyline with Bianca Belair. The feud between the two superstars garnered a lot of excitement within the WWE Universe, and it was finally settled at Royal Rumble.

However, leading up to Royal Rumble, Bliss turned heel and launched multiple vicious attacks on Belair. At this time, she was also involved in a storyline with Uncle Howdy, which led to speculations that Bliss could reunite with Bray Wyatt.

While that did not happen, at Royal Rumble Bliss faced defeat to Belair. Despite starting out strong, Belair managed to get the win and walked off with her title reign intact.

