How much does the WWE 2K22 Season Pass cost?

WWE 2K22 is currently the wrestling game of choice, given WWE 2K23 and AEW Fight Forever have not been released yet. It is still staying relevant despite being nearly a year old, which is a significant achievement given the low shelf life of wrestling games.

Like most games, WWE 2K22 has a season pass that costs a certain amount of money. It comes with attractive features that allow you to get the jump on gamers who don't own it. Despite the game nearing the end of its lifetime, the Season Pass is still a worthy buy.

However, we are sure you will want to know how much dough you have to fork over to get the season pass. If you came here looking for the answer, we have it for you.

The WWE 2K22 Season Pass costs $39.99 on every console store. Although it gives you plenty of unlockables, it does not boost your gameplay stats or give you an advantage during competitive play. Hey, if WWE and 2K gave you everything, why bother playing?

What do you get with WWE 2K22's Season Pass?

The WWE 2K22 Season Pass comes with DLCs, the MyRISE Mega-Boost with 200 additional Attribute Points, and the Supercharger. The latter unlocks all base-game WWE Legends, which means you can play as variations of superstars like The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels sooner than most.

In addition to the aforementioned unlockables, the Season Pass also includes some extra stuff. The five DLC packs on offer give users access to a wide range of superstars and their MyFACTION cards. The following is a rundown of the same:

Banzai Pack - Contains Yokozuna, Umaga, Rikishi, Omos, and Kacy Catanzaro. Most Wanted Pack - Contains The Boogeyman, Cactus Jack, Vader, Ilja Dragunov, and Indi Hartwell Clowning Around Pack - Contains Doink the Clown, The British Bulldog, Mr. T, Doudrop, Rick Boogs, and Ronda Rousey Stand Back Pack - Contains The Hurricane, Stacy Keibler, A-KID, Wes Lee, Bonus MyFACTION Cards, Booker T EVO MyFACTION Card, and Seth Rollins Sapphire MyFACTION Card Whole Dam Pack - Contains RVD, MGK, LA Knight, Xia Li, Commander Azeez, Sarray, and Logan Paul

There will be those who question the logic of getting the season pass at this moment in time, especially considering how close WWE 2K23 is. However, the sheer amount of MyFACTION cards in the game means you never have everyone. As such, getting the pass seems like a great fix to that problem.

