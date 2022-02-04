On January 29, 2022, Shane McMahon made his return to WWE for the first time since WrestleMania 37 in April 2021. He entered the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match as entrant #28.

McMahon went as far as the final four of the match, before being thrown over-the-top rope by eventual winner Brock Lesnar. The Beast will now receive a championship match at WrestleMania of his choosing and he has chosen Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

Coming out of the event, a number of reports came out suggesting that there had been issues with Shane McMahon behind the scenes. Whilst some reports differed slightly, one thing that has definitely happened is that Shane will no longer be part of WWE moving forward.

Ringside News reported that Shane was involved in producing the Men's Royal Rumble match but rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. There have been suggestions that Shane went into business for himself and also talked down to fellow producers, including Jamie Noble.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider also reported that Shane McMahon was extremely frustrated on the day of the Rumble. This was due to an apparent dismissal of his ideas from his father Vince McMahon. He was also apparently "greatly occupied" with his own role in the match-up.

Shane was reportedly booked to be back on-screen full time leading into WrestleMania. It was said he would have been at RAW and was scheduled to appear at the Elimination Chamber event in Jeddah and at WrestleMania.

So how much of WWE does Shane McMahon own?

Shane does not hold any executive position or responsibilities in the company, PWInsider reported. He was appointed Executive Chairman of Ideanomics, an Electric Vehicle company, in August 2021 and has been focusing his energy there. However, Shane owns around 2.5 million equity shares of WWE's common stock, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Has Shane McMahon left WWE before?

Shane McMahon walked away from WWE in 2010. He was written off of programming in May 2009 and then resigned from his position behind the scenes with the company.

WWE.com posted a statement from Shane on December 31, 2009 which stated:

"It is with great sadness that I announce my resignation from the WWE, effective January 1, 2010. I have never even considered a future outside the walls of the WWE. However, sometimes life takes an unexpected turn and while it is the most difficult decision I have ever made, it is time for me to move on." (h/t WWE.com)

Shane eventually returned to WWE six years later to begin an on-screen feud with his father and The Undertaker leading into WrestleMania that year.

