How much does Stephanie McMahon own of WWE?

Stephanie McMahon is wrestling royalty, having been born into the McMahon family. Given that her near and dear ones are the who's who of the wrestling business, it's safe to say she holds significant influence in the world of pro wrestling.

McMahon's family tree owns most of WWE. Her father Vince McMahon is the one who holds most of the ownership. However, his wife and children also hold stakes in the company, making it a family business.

The 45-year-old has been a part of WWE since she was a young girl. Her rise up the company's ranks has been meteoric and inspirational and is a testament to her hard work and dedication. Her current position sees her serve as WWE's Chief Brand Officer.

Under this designation, she oversees the development of the company's global brand strength and is responsible for ensuring WWE maintains its great image and appeal globally.

Naturally, the question arises as to how much of WWE is under the ownership of Stephanie McMahon. If that is a question you need answered, we have got you covered.

WWE is proud to share the 2021 @WWECommunity Impact Report. We hope the stories here inspire you as our Superstars and employees continue to work with our partners to deliver resources, programs and support to the WWE Universe: I'm incredibly proud to represent @WWE for many reasons, not only for the impact we have on our fans & partners, but for the impact we make in the community. Thank you to everyone, especially all the #WWE Superstars, in helping us achieve our mission of putting smiles on faces!

According to the latest figures, Stephanie McMahon owns around 2.47 percent of WWE. She owns approximately 2.5 million shares of the company's stock, and they have been valued as low as $40 million and at a highest value of $225 million.

Stephanie McMahon's WWE ties

Stephanie McMahon has held a variety of positions in WWE, with that of a wrestler/on-screen authority figure being just one of them. She was an Account Executive and Receptionist from 1998 to 2002. She was then promoted to the role of Creative Television Director, a post she held for four years.

McMahon's commendable work saw her promoted to the position of Senior Vice-President of Creative Writing in 2006 and then to Executive Vice-President of Creative Development and Operations the following year. She worked as the latter for six years before becoming Chief Brand Officer in 2013, a position she holds to this day.

The Billion Dollar Princess has a net worth of around $150 million, which is incredibly impressive. The value stems from her ownership of WWE stock, as well as her designation with WWE, her earnings from the company and from her other ventures.

McMahon is currently taking a leave of absence from WWE to focus on her family. As part of this break, she has temporarily stepped away from her responsibilities and will be returning to them in due time.

We hope she enjoys quality time with her family away from the hustle and bustle of WWE life and returns more revitalized than ever.

