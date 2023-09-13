How much of WWE does Vince McMahon own? Find out the structure of TKO

Vince McMahon no longer owns majority shares in WWE. On September 12, 2023, World Wrestling Entertainment and UFC officially merged under Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. Endeavor's CEO Ari Emanuel is the CEO of TKO, the organization formed upon the deal's completion.

Monday Night RAW on September 11, 2023, was World Wrestling Entertainment's last show under the leadership of McMahon. He has been integral to the company's success for decades, taking the sports entertainment industry to great heights.

Although World Wrestling Entertainment is no longer entirely owned by the McMahon family, Vince still holds a significant position in TKO Group Holdings. Following the deal, he is the executive chairman of WWE in TKO's Board of Directors. Besides that, he has 16.4% economic interest and 16.4% of the voting power in the newly formed organization.

Expand Tweet

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H does not hold a position on the Board of Directors of the newly formed company despite being a part of the sports entertainment juggernaut's board for eight years before its sale.

Endeavor owns 51% of TKO's shares, while World Wrestling Entertainment's shareholders hold the remaining 49%.

Triple H welcomed the new era of WWE with inspirational words

Despite not being on TKO's Board of Directors, The Game will retain his position as World Wrestling Entertainment's head of creative following the merger.

After the deal's completion, Triple H took to social media to share his thoughts on the monumental moment.

"A historic day. The most exciting time in our industry that I’ve ever been a part of. Are you ready?"

You can find the tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Triple H, Nick Khan, Vince McMahon, Bianca Belair, and Montez Ford were present at the NYSE alongside others to celebrate the massive milestone on Tuesday.

What are your thoughts on World Wrestling Entertainment's merger with UFC? Sound off in the comments section below.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.