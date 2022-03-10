How much is WWE WrestleMania 38 on Peacock?

The most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history is now less than a month away. The Grandaddy of Them All will be taking place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on April 2 & 3.

Headline matches have now been confirmed, with the colossal clash between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns taking place on Sunday, April 3. The blockbuster encounter will see both the Universal Championship and WWE Championship be defended in a Winner Takes All Unification Match.

Other leading bouts include SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defending her title against Ronda Rousey, while Becky Lynch will put her RAW Women's Championship on the line against Bianca Belair. The Rated-R Superstar Edge will contest a one-on-one dream match against AJ Styles.

In a jaw-dropping development, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin will be returning to The Show of Shows in a segment with Kevin Owens. The former Universal Champion issued an invitation to The Texas Rattlesnake to be his guest on The KO Show in Texas. Austin accepted, and promised to open one final can of whoop-ass on the grandest stage.

Excitement is definitely in the air right now, as fans all around the world will be counting down the days until the epic two-night event airs. So how much is WrestleMania 38 on Peacock?

For fans in the United States, Peacock will be exclusively airing WrestleMania 38. The Premium plan costs $4.99 which will contain ads, whereas a Premium Plus plan costs $9.99 without ads. Both plans will provide access to watch the two-night spectacular at AT&T Stadium.

On the road to WrestleMania, it has been revealed that the Peacock/WWE partnership has been an incredible success

WrestleZone @WRESTLEZONEcom New Peacock President Kelly Campbell Says WWE Has Been An ‘Incredibly Successful Partnership’ So Far bit.ly/3vSiY21 New Peacock President Kelly Campbell Says WWE Has Been An ‘Incredibly Successful Partnership’ So Far bit.ly/3vSiY21 https://t.co/4z416p7idZ

Peacock President Kelly Campbell, who was appointed in October 2021, recently disclosed that the WWE and Peacock partnership has so far been an incredible success. She told Vulture’s Josef Adalian:

"WWE has been an incredibly successful partnership for Peacock since launch. We invested in an incredible fan base that provides us the opportunity to bring those fans back time and time again with the massive live events that are part of the WWE franchise. We have WrestleMania, in fact, returning on April 3. This is already one of our biggest live events of the year." (h/t Vulture)

The WWE/Peacock deal began in March 2021, which saw the WWE Network close in the United States. However, for fans around the world, the two-night event can still be viewed on WWE Network or through a local pay-per-view provider.

Let us know in the comments section below how you'll be watching Mania this year, and where you'll be watching from!

A WWE veteran points out the turning point from where Roman Reigns gained the crowd's respect here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Will you be watching WrestleMania 38? Yes No 6 votes so far