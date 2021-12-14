Young Rock splashed onto our screens in February 2021 with a mass of positive reviews. The sitcom is based on the life of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson who became one of the greatest actors, entertainers and WWE Superstars the world has ever seen.

The series begins with Johnson's focus in 2032 running for the presidency of the United States of America. The series then takes us back to the upbringing of The Rock, starting as a 10-year-old, taking us through his life in each episode.

The show was created by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang and airs on NBC. It was recently renewed for a second season following the success of the first season earlier this year.

So how much of Young Rock is based on a true story?

According to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, speaking with The New York Times, the stories covered in the series cover parts of his real life, growing up as part of a pro wrestling family.

IGN @IGN Dwayne Johnson unveiled the first trailer for Young Rock, an NBC sitcom based on his life. ⛰💪 bit.ly/38ZygpT Dwayne Johnson unveiled the first trailer for Young Rock, an NBC sitcom based on his life. ⛰💪 bit.ly/38ZygpT https://t.co/jL2iiIbr64

The Rock taked with The Times about the creation of Young Rock being based on true events:

"It required a lot of hours of sitting down with [series creator Nahnatchka Khan], just talking and sharing stories and then walking away, going back home, writing things down, meeting back again, going over more stories. Once we chopped up a lot of years, Nahnatchka and her team went back and they sifted through everything. And they came back with the concept of three timelines, at 10, 15 and 18, which were defining years of my life."

The former WWE Champion continued:

"I poured myself a lot of tequilas and I was able to jog my memory. I would leave Nahnatchka these voice notes, after my second or third drink, and say, listen, you’re never going to believe this. But I’ll tell it to you anyway. And then we would talk the next day." The Rock said. (h/t Distractify)

When will Young Rock Season Two air?

The second season of Young Rock will premiere on March 15, 2022 and will again be broadcast on NBC.

Before then, there will be a special holiday episode of the hit show that will air on December 15, 2021, also to be aired on NBC.

Do watch Young Rock? If so, what do you think of the series? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Ryan K Boman