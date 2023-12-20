How did Ridge Holland apologize to Big E after injuring him in 2022? Details of unusual gift

Ridge Holland inadvertently cost Big E his WWE career in 2022. The Brawling Brutes member injured The New Day member’s neck with a botched Belly-to-Belly Suplex during a match on Friday Night SmackDown. The former WWE Champion has not been able to make his return to the ring since the incident.

Holland probably miscalculated the momentum with which he was supposed to throw the nearly 300 lbs Big E, causing the big man to land on his head instead of his belly. Ridge made an incredible gesture of apology while the big man from Florida was in the hospital.

Ridge Holland and other WWE Superstars visited the former multi-time tag team champion in the hospital after the injury. Holland also sent him a package of red meat, which Big E does not eat, as a lighthearted humor to cheer up the former WWE Champion.

ESPN had reported at the time that the 37-year-old superstar “did not suffer any displacement to his spine and did not have a spinal cord, ligament or nerve damage.”

Did Ridge Holland injure Ilja Dragunov on WWE NXT?

Ridge Holland took on Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship at the December 13, 2023, taping of the white and gold brand. The champion and the challenger went back and forth in the highly physical match-up.

Holland (kayfabe) botched a Brainbuster, and that caused Dragunov to land hard on the mat. The match was immediately stopped, and the referee called for medical personnel to check on The Mad Dragon, who was stretchered out of the arena.

It remains to be seen how Shawn Michaels will book the next chapter of the storyline between Dragunov and Holland ahead of the champion’s scheduled title defense against Trick Williams at New Year’s Evil 2024.

