How did Roman Reigns subtly take a shot at The Rock ahead of WWE SmackDown? Analyzing the champion's words

A potential match between Roman Reigns and The Rock has been imminent for quite some time now. Although the match won't take place at WrestleMania 40, this doesn't mean that this dream bout won't happen at all. In this article, we look at the latest developments in this potential feud.

Considering Reigns is part of one of the biggest main events in WrestleMania history, he has been busy promoting the show. Recently, he did an interview with Pat McAfee in front of a live audience that was shown on SmackDown tonight.

During the interview, he addressed his reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and reminded fans of his family's dominance in the profession. However, he also stated that he was the only one who didn't go to Hollywood; instead, Hollywood came to him.

When Reigns mentions Hollywood here, he is probably referring to his cousin, The Rock, who initially returned to WWE to face him. However, since then, circumstances have prevented the match from taking place. Reigns and his cousin are set to team up on night one of WrestleMania 40.

The Rock has also seemingly teased turning on Roman Reigns

It wasn't Reigns who had teased turning on his cousin. Over the past few weeks, The Great One has hinted that he might turn on Reigns soon. During his promos, when he addresses Cody Rhodes, he sometimes points directly at Reigns, making it seem like he is talking to him.

Even at the end of the Bloodline's segment, when the group puts up their signature one sign, The Brahma Bull has put on an L sign. Moreover, The Great One also makes a separate entrance from the rest of the Bloodline, who come out to the ring with Reigns' music. Another indication that Rock could turn on his cousin is the fact that he always stands alone in the ring while the rest of the group stands in one corner.

Why would The Rock turn on Roman Reigns?

The Great One spent most of his career trying to be the best in the business. Hence, there is no way that he is willing to take a backseat to anyone, even his flesh and blood.

Roman Reigns probably made things worse when he asked The Great One to acknowledge him. While he eventually acknowledged The Tribal Chief, The Great One couldn't have been happy about being put on the spot in front of the world. Although The Rock justified it by saying he did it for his family, he hesitated initially.

Let's not forget that The Brahma Bull is known for having a massive ego, and considering that he is technically Roman's boss, he can't be happy about taking a back seat to the Tribal Chief.

