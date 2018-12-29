How Ronda Rousey took the ball and ran with it

Ronda Rousey is shown gearing up for her first ever singles match in the WWE.

It has been 11 months since 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey shocked the entire world when she made an appearance at the 2018 Royal Rumble event, following the first ever Women's Royal Rumble match which was won by Asuka.

After that, it was then announced that Rousey had signed a full-time contract with the WWE. This made headlines all across the world, as Rousey followed in the footsteps of Brock Lesnar by transitioning from MMA to compete in the WWE.

But despite this big news, there were critics who doubted Rousey's potential in WWE.

Fans were saying that Rousey was going to be shoved down our throats like Lesnar, whilst some said that Rousey simply didn't have what it took to succeed in the WWE. But from what we've seen so far, there is no denying that she has proved everybody wrong.

A rivalry with Stephanie McMahon & Triple H was the start of Rousey's career, and it was the best way to go. When you look back at their past encounters, from when Rousey made her first ever WWE appearance at Wrestlemania 31 by confronting Stephanie & Hunter alongside The Rock- it made perfect sense for Rousey to finish what The Authority had started.

This was the first time that Rousey had stepped into a WWE ring, and the moment that Rousey had grabbed Stephanie's arm in position for the devastating Armbar- the entire arena exploded. It was a clear indication that if Rousey did ever pursue a career in wrestling, she would always have the fans by her side.

All it took was three years for Rousey to finally make her pro wrestling debut by teaming up with Kurt Angle to take on the team of Stephanie McMahon & Triple H.

The expectations for this match was unlike anything that we had seen before. We were about to see a woman who had never wrestled in a WWE ring be thrown into the deep end, with all eyes on her. The pressure was most certainly on.

And not only did she deliver, but she also exceeded all the expectations by stealing the show.

The mixed tag team match was the best match of the Wrestlemania 34 event, and it was critically acclaimed. We saw many huge moments in that much, such as Rousey lifting up Triple H.

The Baddest Women on the Plant lifting up The Game at Wrestlemania 34.

But then the icing was put on the cake after Rousey made Stephanie McMahon tap out to the Armbar.

Rousey looked as crisp as ever in the ring, and it was clear that she was destined for great things. But after that, it was then announced that Nia Jax had challenged Ronda Rousey to a Raw Women's Championship match.

This was an announcement that also received mixed reviews. It was stated by many fans that it was too early for Rousey to compete at the championship level.

Many wanted to see Rousey be built up more, but truth be told, she never needed to be. She already had a huge legacy before coming to the WWE, and the writers had done a great job of maintaining Rousey's aura.

But at this point, it was clear to see that Rousey was being thrown into the deep end again.

At Money in the Bank 2018- when Rousey went head to head with Nia Jax, she once again proved to the world that she was built for this. She gave Nia Jax the fight of her life, and more importantly- the Rowdy one came across as believable in the ring.

However, the match came to a halt when Alexa Bliss interfered as she attacked Rousey with the briefcase- before going onto successfully cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase to become the Raw Women's Champion again.

This was another good decision in terms of creativity because it was a result that didn't taint Rousey's momentum. It also created the perfect enemy for her in Five Feet of Fury, Alexa Bliss.

We then saw Rousey get suspended after she attacked Bliss, Kurt Angle and various officials in her quest to gain revenge on Alexa Bliss for her attack. This was such a significant moment because it made Rousey look unstoppable despite not winning the title. It also created the perfect excuse for Rousey to stay off TV to allow Nia Jax to have her title rematch.

Bliss retained against Nia Jax, but then she was given the worst possible nightmare news that she could ever receive... Ronda Rousey was her opponent for Summerslam 2018.

It was the perfect Tom & Jerry chase, as Rousey was set out for revenge after what Bliss screwed her out of the title at Money in the Bank 2018.

And at Summerslam 2018, we saw Rousey win the Raw Women's Championship for the first time in her career after squashing Bliss like a bug as she was successful in her quest for revenge.

Rousey is shown celebrating after winning her first championship gold in the WWE.

After this, we have seen WWE give Rousey a strong title run as she has defeated the likes of Nikki Bella, Nia Jax, Mickie James & Natalya to retain her title- and ALL matches were absolutely brilliant.

The fact that Rousey was able to put on great matches against women who have been in this business for the entire careers, was all the evidence that we needed to prove that she was here to stay.

The Baddest Women on the Planet has conquered every single obstacle that has come in her way, whether it was Olympic Judo- or even the UFC. And despite her losses in the UFC that killed her motivation, she has clearly regained her spirits by making shock-waves in Women's wrestling.

When you look where Rousey is in now, you can't help but be inspired by her comeback. Whenever Rousey's music hits, the fans erupt and she comes out with a smile on her face which proves that she is clearly more happier than she has ever been.

And now? Rousey is on the verge of being the first ever Women to main event a Wrestlemania, which would be absolutely huge for the Women's division.

She has already headlined the first ever Women's PPV event Evolution 2018, where she defeated Nikki Bella in a match to retain her title.

In conclusion, Rousey continues to make history in the world of sports, and she isn't looking to back down any time soon. And a potential match against Becky Lynch or Charlotte at Wrestlemania seems to be on the horizon as this would only further the magnitude of The Baddest Women on the Planet.

