How is Scott Hall's WWE debut connected to Carmella?

On March 14, 2022, the professional wrestling world was saddened to learn that Scott Hall had passed away. The Bad Guy was previously admitted to the hospital following a fall at home. Complications stemming from a subsequent hip surgery resulted in him being put on life support.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer was one of the most legendary figures and greatest entertainers to ever step foot in the ring. Hall, under the guise of Razor Ramon, won the Intercontinental Championship on four occasions before moving to rival company World Championship Wrestling.

After joining the ranks at Ted Turner's WCW, Hall became part of the New World Order stable, along with his friends Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash. The group ruled the Atlanta-based promotion for several years. He became a seven-time WCW Tag Team Champion during his time with the company.

Scott was eventually inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on two separate occasions. First, as Razor Ramon in 2014, and then again as part of the nWo faction in 2020. However, the World Championship always eluded him.

On October 2, 1984, Hall made his professional wrestling debut. However, he made his official televised WWE debut on the August 8, 1992, episode of Superstars, but how is the latter connected to the current WWE Superstar Carmella?

The Bad Guy faced Paul Van Dale, the father of the Women's Tag Team Champion. Under his Razor Ramon gimmick, Hall delivered The Razor's Edge finisher to see off Van Dale swiftly.

Has Carmella ever talked about Scott Hall facing her father?

On March 17, a fan tweeted Carmella asking if she knew about her father facing Scott Hall. The former SmackDown Champion replied, "Of course I did."

Paul Van Dale worked sporadically as an in-ring talent for Vince McMahon between the 80s and 90s. He also worked in mixed martial arts during his career.

