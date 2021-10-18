WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has had an illustrious career in WWE. He is a multi-time World Champion and is famously known for being Mr. WrestleMania. His legacy will live on forever, and his career will be remembered fondly by the WWE Universe.

Outside the ring, Shawn Michaels had a troubled history but eventually found God in 2002 and turned his life around. This was thanks to the encouragement of his wife, a former WCW Nitro Girl named Whisper, better known as Rebecca Curci.

He married Curci in March 1999 in Las Vegas, but how did Shawn Michaels meet his wife?

According to The Heartbreak Kid's autobiography, he met his wife through a girl employed at Gold Gym who introduced them two years before they married.

Rebecca was Shawn Michaels' second marriage. He was previously married to Theresa Wood, but they ultimately divorced amicably. Shawn eventually married Rebecca at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in 1999. They even had an Elvis Presley impersonator present as the couple tied the knot.

Shawn and Rebecca have two children together: a son, Cameron Kade, born in January 2000 and a daughter, Cheyenne, born in 2004.

Rebecca Curci was a former WCW Nitro Girl, Whisper, where she danced to the audience for two years, particularly during commercial breaks. She was well-known for her unique gesture of putting a finger on her lips to silence the crowd. She also appeared in WWE during HBK's feud with Chris Jericho in 2008. Jericho accidentally punched Rebecca in the storyline, which furthered the rivalry.

Chris Jericho spoke about the punching angle in his autobiography "The Best in the World: At What I Have No Idea.":

"In order to time it right, I told her not to move so I could judge the distance and throw the punch accordingly. Even though Rebecca had been in WCW for a short while working as Nitro Girl Whisper she had never wrestled or taken a bump as far as I knew. But that didn’t matter because if I executed the punch perfectly, it was going to look vicious. But I didn’t execute it properly. The look on my face wasn’t an act. I felt like the biggest piece of s*** on the planet and I knew I was in trouble." Chris Jericho said. (h/t TalkSPORT)

Since this appearance, Rebecca hasn't appeared on-screen as a character in any WWE programming.

Aside from Shawn Michaels' wife, who else was a part of the WCW Nitro Girls?

Aside from Rebecca Curci as Whisper, there were a total of thirteen Nitro Girls. They debuted in 1997 and disbanded in 2000, marking a three-year run of entertaining the live audience during commercial breaks.

Famous wrestling names to appear as Nitro Girls include: WWE Hall of Famer Stacy Keibler as Skye, Kimberly Page as Kimberly and Booker T's wife Sharmell as Storm.

