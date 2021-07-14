How tall is Batista really?

Batista is best known for his legendary WWE career, but that seems to be behind him now. He is a rising star in Hollywood and seems to have fully committed to it as he confirmed his retirement from professional wrestling over two years ago:

@WWEUniverse Thank you for letting me entertain you. I love this business and whether you cheered me or jeered me, I’m grateful for being a small part of your life. I am officially retired from sports entertainment and I am grateful for every second of my amazing journey ✌🏼 — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) April 8, 2019

Batista was one of the great "big men" of the Ruthless Aggression Era. His size had a large part to play in his rise to the top of WWE, especially during his run with Evolution alongside Triple H, Randy Orton, and Ric Flair.

Dave Bautista (or simply Batista) is billed at 6 ft 6 inches or 198 cms. The WWE legend, who is of Greek and Filipino descent, used to be billed as 290 lb (or 132 kg), but it likely fluctuates now depending on the demand of his character roles in Hollywood.

When he was a part of the Evolution faction, he was dubbed the "muscle" of the group. While it was Randy Orton who was supposed to be the biggest breakout star of the group, Batista emerged as WWE's top star in 2005.

Batista seemed to fit into the company's picture of what a top star looks like. In his era, having a great look mattered a lot more than it does today. While there were a few "smaller" superstars who succeeded, many of them didn't have consistent runs at the top the way they do today.

Will Batista ever return to WWE?

The 6'6" Batista truly seems to be done with WWE for good. It's been two years since his retirement and no signs have indicated that The Animal will make his in-ring return.

Batista was supposed to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the event from happening. He revealed that a prior obligation meant he couldn't be inducted in 2021 either. He will be inducted at some point in the next few years.

Until then, WWE fans can enjoy watching Batista on the big screen in Hollywood.

Edited by Kaushik Das