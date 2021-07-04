How tall is The Undertaker really?

The Undertaker is among the most famous WWE superstars of all time. In terms of tenure and longevity, The Undertaker is second to none. He debuted at Survivor Series 1990, towering over every superstar in the ring.

Looking back, The Undertaker's debut was more than just iconic. It began the run of a superstar who would become an all-time great in the professional wrestling industry.

A large part of The Undertaker's aura on and off-screen was his height. Standing at 6 foot 10 inches tall (or 208 cm), he is considered one of the greatest "big men" in wrestling history. Even during his debut at Survivor Series 1990, The Undertaker's incredible height was the first thing that fans and commentators alike noticed.

Over the course of his career, The Undertaker would win 7 World Championships and 7 Tag Team Championships along with one reign as the Hardcore Champion. Despite not being in "grand slam champion" territory, The Undertaker was considered to be a larger-than-life superstar who didn't need titles to feel important.

This is similar to Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, a legend who The Undertaker crossed paths with early in his career. The big difference, however, is that The Undertaker had 15 championships in WWE compared to Roberts' zero.

Who are some big men comparable in size to The Undertaker?

While the likes of Giant Gonzalez and Andre The Giant belong in a league of their own, there are quite a few big men in WWE history who are similar in size to The Undertaker.

Kevin Nash (6'10), Kane (7'0), Big Show (7'0) and The Great Khali (7'1) are among some of the big men with whom The Undertaker crossed paths and were similar (or more) in size.

The Undertaker belonged to an era of WWE where the size of a superstar was important, especially among main eventers. While the likes of Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels changed that, the perception remains (to a smaller extent) in WWE.

Size aside, The Undertaker's aura and mystique was second to none. He finally retired after a 30-year-long career at Survivor Series 2020.

