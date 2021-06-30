How tall is WWE Superstar Omos?

Tolulope Omogbehin aka Omos is a WWE Superstar who is currently the tallest wrestler on the entire roster. At a whopping height of 7'3 (or 221 cm/2.21m), Omos signed with WWE and reported to the Performance Center on January 1st, 2019.

Belonging to a batch of seven, Omos was the clear stand-out among the new Performance Center trainees at the time. He made his in-ring debut at an NXT Live Event, and he instantly gained attention for his gargantuan height.

While Omos' main training took place at live events and at the WWE Performance Center, he didn't take long to move to Monday Night RAW. Omos started on RAW in an odd role - as the biggest ninja in Akira Tozawa's group.

Soon after, Shane McMahon introduced RAW Underground, an experimental "worked-shoot" segment that represented an underground MMA-like style of competition. Omos was essentially the bouncer of RAW Underground.

But since RAW Underground didn't last for long, neither did his role as a bouncer. Omos was quickly shifted to an alliance with AJ Styles, who he is still with as of this writing.

Omos just manhandled The Viking Raiders on his own.



Damn.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/vvmnAOW79J — CONNER (@VancityConner) June 29, 2021

The name "Omos" was given at Survivor Series 2020, and the next few months would see him help AJ Styles in various situations. Omos' in-ring debut happened at WrestleMania 37, where he teamed up with AJ Styles to defeat The New Day and win the RAW Tag Team Championships by getting the pin.

NEW #WWERaw Tag Team Champions Crowned during Night One of #WrestleMania as the team of AJ Styles & Omos defeated The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) to become the new Champions.



AJ Styles & Omos’ victory brings an end to The New Day’s 26-day reign as Champions. pic.twitter.com/WJwj6RNqkJ — Abdul Wahab Khan (@wahabspeak) April 11, 2021

Omos has been presented as a dominant superstar who hasn't had many matches. Unlike other big men before him, he isn't presented as the stereotypical "monster heel".

Is Omos the tallest superstar in WWE history?

Despite his height, Omos is not the tallest superstar in WWE history. He is the third -tallest superstar to ever compete in WWE, only behind Andre The Giant (7'4) and Giant Gonzalez (8'0).

Some of the giants that Omos is bigger than include Big Show (7'0), Kane (7'0), The Great Khali (7'1) and The Undertaker (6'10).

Edited by Jack Cunningham