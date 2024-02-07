How does The Rock feel about being booed by WWE fans? Rumored chances of him stepping away from Roman Reigns match

The Rock's WWE return wasn't received as most expected. So here's how he reportedly feels about getting hated after his segment with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

On last week's WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes confronted Roman Reigns and told him he was coming for the WWE Universal Championship, but not at WrestleMania 40. Then, The Rock returned and confronted his cousin to seemingly set up the main event at The Show of Shows. The booking felt like the Hollywood star stole the spotlight from Cody, starting a worldwide "We Want Cody' trend.

After a massive backlash, a recent report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dwayne Johnson doesn't care if he's getting cheered or booed if he's able to generate ratings and revenue.

Considering The Great One is also a member of the Board of Directors of WWE's parent company, TKO, it is natural for him to keep business first. However, fans may have forced a change in creative plans after the backlash.

Could Cody Rhodes finish his story at WWE WrestleMania 40 after The Rock and Roman Reigns' confrontation?

While the plans seemed to be The Rock battling Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40, there may be changes to make sure Cody Rhodes gets to finish his story at the event.

One popular theory has suggested that Roman Reigns will sign the WrestleMania 40 contract, thinking it's against 51-year-old Dwayne Johnson. The climax could reveal that Roman signed the contract for a match against Cody, and The People's Champion will appear as a special guest referee to ensure Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso aren't involved in the battle.

Another theory suggests that due to the massive support for Cody Rhodes, he may get inserted into the main event of The Show of Shows to make it a triple-threat match. Something like this is highly possible, as it happened at WrestleMania 30 and 37.

