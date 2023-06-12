How did The Rock lose over $60 million? Sustainability of venture and more explored

The Rock is undoubtedly one of the most well-known entertainers on the planet, but several recent events have raised questions about his continued viability as a top box office draw.

The Rock is having a difficult time right now. The box office failure of his DC project, Black Adam, after much fanfare and anticipation, may have been the largest professional setback of his career to date, but it's not his only loss. The same can be said of the resurrected football league, the XFL.

While the XFL's return in 2023 included some encouraging moments and promising growth indicators, Johnson and other investors paid a stunning price for it all when the league lost a significant amount of money for them.

According to Forbes, the league incurred a loss of $60 million in its inaugural season, which is not far from the loss that its predecessor and the previous owner have had. Vince McMahon first sustained the loss when he attempted and failed to establish it.

Numerous employment layoffs have also been made recently as a result of the enormous losses. The XFL was able to capitalize on a football-starved market and showed some improvement in their viewership and social media statistics as the season went on, despite several events being played in mostly empty arenas.

There are bound to be hiccups when reviving an entire sports league, but maybe they can be ironed out in the coming years. However, it is safe to say that the league did not want to return with an enormous loss and layoffs.

In an interview with Forbes magazine's Jabari Young, The Great One admitted that he is still enthusiastic about the XFL's future. He is optimistic that his $15 million venture will be a long-term success.

“This is not just an endeavor that’s going to fill up a portfolio and one day we flip it and we’re out,” he said. He added, “This is legacy. This is the long game.” Johnson is not the one to give up so easily. [H/T Essentially Sports]

It remains to be seen whether the XFL will be able to meet those expectations, but after one season, the league's future does not look too bright.

Is it time for The Rock to return to WWE?

Even though The Rock left WWE in 2004 to succeed in Hollywood, the WWE fanbase has always appreciated him. Rock later made several comebacks, with his famous feud against John Cena from 2011-2013. Now it might be time for him to make another trip back to the ring after this streak of setbacks.

A feud with Roman Reigns has already been rumored for the past three years, should he decide to make a comeback.

The Rock's fame and family history make him an obvious choice to face off against The Tribal Chief in his final match.

