How The Success of Slammiversary Could Change The Face of Professional Wrestling

Pentagon Jr. vs Sami Callihan (image courtesy of uproxx.com)

The dust has now settled and professional wrestling fans have had a few days to reflect on one of the outstanding pay-per-view events of 2018 so far. Perhaps the elevated levels of excitement surrounding this event were in large part due to the fact that it wasn’t delivered by WWE or one of it’s most prominent rivals such as Ring of Honor or New Japan Pro Wrestling. No, this outstanding event was hosted by the much-maligned artists formerly known as TNA, the new and improved Impact Wrestling.

A company that seemed doomed to the annals of professional wrestling folklore little more than 12 months ago have risen from the ashes like the proverbial phoenix. The renaissance of Impact could prove to be the first step to providing serious competition to the WWE for the first time in two decades.

What Has Changed?

Reflecting on the changes that were most evident when watching Slammiversary, it is very clear that Impact Wrestling is attempting to remove any stigma associated with the TNA brand. The 2018 incarnation of Slammiversary looked and felt considerably more like an indie show and less like a poor man’s WWE. The new owners have had to deal with a slew of big-name exits over the last 12 months, many of these ending up in WWE.

But they have re-built the organisation upon a foundation of flourishing partnerships with organisations such as Lucha Underground, and the recruitment of some of the brightest stars on the independent scene like Sami Callihan and Pentagon Jr.

For the first time in a very long time, it feels like Impact Wrestling have found their identity and all those involved with the company are embracing this whole-heartedly. Fewer stories of employee disenchantment and creative dysfunction have led to a far more engaging product and something that the fans can be proud of.

It's been called one of the best PPV's of the year.



It's been called one of the best PPV's in IMPACT history.



How Can Impact Influence Professional Wrestling as a whole?

Since WCW ceased to exist two decades ago, WWE has held a monopoly over the professional wrestling industry. Vince McMahon’s coffers have grown considerably larger while the product has suffered through creative neglect and the necessity to ensure that content is PG-rated.

Fans of the industry have been clamouring for a new competitor to emerge for years and at one point in the early 2000’s, it appeared as if TNA might provide the solution. This was a false dawn, however, and the company gradually became less prominent than other competitors such as ROH and NJPW.

The working relationship between ROH and NJPW has strengthened both companies with an unprecedented show at Madison Square Garden booked for 2019. Working together, these two organisations are in a far stronger position than ever before to challenge the WWE stronghold. Recently there have been hints of this partnership extending to include Impact Wrestling as well.

Impact’s current world champion, Austin Aries, has appeared on multiple ROH shows recently brandishing his Impact championship belt. A well-organised partnership between the three biggest promotions outside of WWE could be the most effective way to challenge the status quo.

Is This All a Smark’s Pipe Dream?

The likelihood of any one promotion ever posing a serious threat to WWE’s share of the market is still very low. However, the combined powers of three world-class “super indie’s” could offer a viable alternative, particularly for fans looking for content aimed more at an adult audience.

Are Impact and ROH working together?

The next 12 months will be hugely intriguing to watch as Impact will look to continue to strengthen it’s position and fans’ will continue to look for signs of the relationship between Impact, ROH and NJPW continuing to develop. Legitimate star power will be a huge factor in the three-pronged attack on the WWE and the ability to hold on to big-name talent such as Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Cody, Aries and Callihan will be crucial.

Retaining talent will be a huge boost, but signing huge names will provide further evidence that WWE has some genuine competition. Perhaps the addition of Impact to the ROH-NJPW relationship will be the missing puzzle piece that helps to convince CM Punk to return to his first love. Now, that would be quite a story and one that would finally re-open the professional wrestling market beyond WWE.