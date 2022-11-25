How to unlock Alpha Randy Orton in WWE 2K22?

Ahead of WWE Survivor Series WarGames, WWE 2K22 has released a powerful Alpha Randy Orton card for the MyFaction mode. This should make your team that much stronger, but it will take some work to unlock him.

It's only fitting that the makers of the game have chosen Orton as the poster boy for their Survivor Series celebration. The Viper is someone who has a stellar record at the show and has been rightfully chosen as the Alpha card for MyFaction.

Unfortunately, the grind towards getting your hands on the variation may be a long one depending on your luck. To get to Mr. RKO, you have to open multiple Survivor Series packs. Prominent superstars available from these include The Undertaker, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair and The Ultimate Warrior.

Once you collect every single superstar available from the Survivor Series packs (yes, every single one), you can unlock Alpha Randy Orton. As such, it is up to you to decide whether you'd be better off without this version of The Apex Predator in your team or not.

WWE 2K22's success as compared to its predecessor

WWE 2K22 is one of the best versions of the wrestling simulation game. By contrast, its predecessor was arguably the worst of the bunch. WWE 2K20 was so bad that the company skipped the 2021 edition entirely and poured all their resources into the 2022 version.

WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon is among those who love the game. She hailed the makers for their work on the title, stating that it impressed fans and critics and set the standard in the market.

"After taking a little more than a year off to improve the game engine, we worked hand in glove with our partners at Take Two Interactive, listened to our customers and fans, and earned back their trust by delivering a game that exceeded their expectations. WWE 2K22 was a commercial and critical success with the highest Metacritic scores on both Xbox and PlayStation platforms in franchise history." [H/T GamesRadar]

WWE 2K23 seems to be around the horizon. It is rumored to drop around WrestleMania season, which means it is not far off. Until then, gamers can enjoy WWE 2K22 and its timely updates and additions.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes